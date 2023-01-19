Win Post Malone & Takashi Murakami Merchandise

Artist Takashi Murakami and superstar Post Malone come together for first-ever merch collection celebrating Post Malone’s album, Twelve Carat Toothache.NTWRK
, North America’s premier livestream shopping platform, announced that multi-platinum-recording artist Post Malone and celebrated Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami have come together for a limited-edition capsule TMKK x Post Malone, in celebration of Post Malone’s fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”
The TMKK x Post Malone collection features a cool, avant-garde take on the iconic artist’s signature flowers, including custom-designed apparel and accessories like tees, hoodies, trucker hats, and drinking items such as mugs and beer koozies. Donning a simple black and white palette with vibrant blue, green, and yellow pops – the duo’s capsule aesthetic is whimsical and edgy – a far cry from the usual music merch. One such design features Post Malone’s diamond grill amid butterflies – a nod to his album cover.
Murakami is famous for his collaborations with other key players in the entertainment industry, like Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish, and Drake, and for working with high-end fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and iconic brands like Vans and Supreme. Murakami has pushed the bounds of his profession, merging art with commerce, successfully blurring the line between "high and low arts." Post Malone is one of the hottest musicians on the planet. His fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” released this summer, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200; its tracks earned 128 million on-demand streams. The album is Post Malone's fourth top-five album in the US.
The limited collection drops on November 21 to the NTWRK
app, with retail prices ranging between $30 to $135. The capsule will also be available in exclusive colorways at NTWRK’s new pop-up shop custom-designed for the TMKK x Post Malone capsule. Store hours are Wednesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.We have the above TWO T-SHIRTS and JUMPERS to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with NTWRK in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.