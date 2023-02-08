Win Stranger Things 4 Soundtrack Vinyl

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is releasing the complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 in digital and physical configurations.The first set of songs--including Kate Bush's current chart-topping record-breaking "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)"--premiered digitally Friday, May 27 with the complete soundtrack album (adding six tracks from the show's closing episodes to the original digital release) also live.The complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 is available now.2LP 12" vinyl pressings of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 is also now available. The album is pressed on standard black vinyl for wide release in a package which includes a 12x12 "Stranger Things" poster insert. A red colour variant of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 is available from HMV and independent record stores across the UK.