Win Stranger Things 4 Soundtrack Vinyl

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is releasing the complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 in digital and physical configurations.
The first set of songs--including Kate Bush's current chart-topping record-breaking "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)"--premiered digitally Friday, May 27 with the complete soundtrack album (adding six tracks from the show's closing episodes to the original digital release) also live.
The complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 is available now.
2LP 12" vinyl pressings of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 is also now available. The album is pressed on standard black vinyl for wide release in a package which includes a 12x12 "Stranger Things" poster insert. A red colour variant of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 is available from HMV and independent record stores across the UK.We have THREE COPIES on vinyl to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with STRANGER THINGS in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.