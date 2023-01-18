Win Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion I & II remastered vinyl

Guns N’ Roses’ highly anticipated third and fourth studio albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II were originally released simultaneously on September 17, 1991.With the massive success of GN’R Lies and Appetite For Destruction, the band had the daunting task of a follow up album. Not only did the band deliver, Guns N’ Roses surprised the world by releasing not one but two new, full length studio albums. Upon release, Use Your Illusion I reached No. 2 and Use Your Illusion II took the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart concurrently, selling over 500k in the first two hours of release, with an estimated sales of over 685k and 770k respectively within the first week of release.USE YOUR ILLUSION I – REMASTERED 2LP 180-GRAM – BLACK VINYL:USE YOUR ILLUSION I remastered for the first-time ever from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes“November Rain” with a real 50-piece orchestra for the first-time ever – Newly recorded, conducted & arranged by Grammy® Award winner & Emmy Award nominated composer Christopher Lennertz2x 180-gram heavy-weight audiophile black vinylGatefold jacket12”x12” InsertSide 1RIGHT NEXT DOOR TO HELLDUST N’ BONESLIVE AND LET DIEDON’T CRY (ORIGINAL)PERFECT CRIMESide 2YOU AIN’T THE FIRSTBAD OBSESSIONBACK OFF BITCHDOUBLE TALKIN’ JIVESide 3NOVEMBER RAIN*THE GARDENGARDEN OF EDENDON’T DAMN MESide 4BAD APPLESDEAD HORSECOMA* Previously unreleasedUSE YOUR ILLUSION II – REMASTERED 2LP 180-GRAM – BLACK VINYL:USE YOUR ILLUSION II remastered for the first-time ever from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes2x 180-gram heavy-weight audiophile black vinylGatefold jacket12”x12” InsertSide 1CIVIL WAR14 YEARSYESTERDAYSKNOCKIN’ ON HEAVEN’S DOORSide 2GET IN THE RINGSHOTGUN BLUESBREAKDOWNSide 3PRETTY TIED UPLOCOMOTIVESO FINESide 4ESTRANGEDYOU COULD BE MINEDON’T CRY (ALT. LYRICS)MY WORLD