Win Jesus Jones 15CD Box Set

On 28 October, Demon Music Group will release a career-spanning collection of Jesus Jones on the Edsel label.Formed in London in 1988, Jesus Jones blended indie rock with the House and techno. Armed with a sampler, a slew of catchy melodies, a belligerently confident attitude and some energetic stage performances, the band were quickly spotted and signed by Food Records. First single ‘Info Freako’ was an instant critical success, and their debut album Liquidizer was a visceral statement of intent.Their second album Doubt, released in early 1991, would go on to find huge success around the globe. The single ‘Right Here Right Now’ exploded in the US, topping charts and helping the band to win an MTV award, as well as a succession of sold-out tours. Doubt would eventually amass sales of around two million copies worldwide.1993’s Perverse album saw the band dive further into technology, as one of the first albums ever to be created and recorded digitally. Later albums Already (1997) and 2001's London chart the band's journey through choppier waters, as they struggled with the effects of so much early success and searched for continuing creative inspiration. After a 17 year hiatus from recording, 2018’s ‘Passages’ found the band back to their best, with their strongest material in years.This 200 tracks, 15CD book set compiles material from the band's entire career – from the frenetic, sample-heavy blasts of the late '80s, right up to (almost) the present day. Aside from the original six albums, there are 131 bonus tracks – mixes, unheard demos, b-sides and oddities, band-selected favourites and material from all corners of the catalogue.The band enjoyed a dizzying array of UK hit singles through the 90s, with many of them also enjoying huge success across Europe. Aside from the tracks mentioned above, also included are ‘Never Enough’, ‘Bring It On Down’, ‘Real Real Real’ (# 4 in the US), ‘International Bright Young Thing’, ‘Who? Where? Why?’, ‘The Devil You Know’, ‘The Right Decision’, ‘Zeroes and Ones’, ‘The Next Big Thing’ and ‘Chemical No.1’.In the 12x12 booklet, keyboard player (and now the band's manager) Iain Baker provides revealing track-by-track annotation, and there are in-depth essays for each of the band's albums, to guide you through the journey and provide the context for the music. This box set also features artwork from the band's long-time collaborators Stylorouge, who fashioned so much of their original identity. The spirit of those original designs was called on once again, to tie everything together visually.On the same day Edsel will also release a two LP collection Zeroes And Ones – The Best Of, as well as Liquidizer, Doubt, Perserve, Already, London, and Passages will be released on different colour vinyl.Some Of The Answers tracklists:DISC ONELIQUIDIZER1. Move Mountains2. Never Enough3. The Real World4. All The Answers5. What's Going On6. Song 137. Info Freako8. Bring It On Down9. Too Much To Learn10. What Would You Know?11. One For The Money12. Someone To BlameDISC TWOLIQUIDIZER BONUS TRACKS #11. Broken Bones2. Info Sicko3. Info Psycho (Dance Extravaganza)4. Enough – Never Enough5. It's The Winning That Counts6. What's Going On [Demo]7. Cut And Dried8. Bring It On Down [Liquidised Mix]9. Info Freako [withdrawn PWL Remix]DISC THREELIQUIDIZER BONUS TRACKS #21. I Don't Want That Kind Of Love2. Move Mountains [Ben Chapman 7” Mix]3. Move Mountains [Ben Chapman 12” Mix]4. None Of The Answers [BPM122]5. Beat It Down [BPM110]6. Bring It On Down [David Motion version]7. All The Answers In Three And A Half Minutes [David Motion version]8. What’s Going On [Rough Mix]9. The Real World [Monitor Mix]10. Info Freako [Demo 3]11. Burning Up For You [Demo]12. Metal House [Instrumental Demo]DISC FOURDOUBT1. Trust Me2. Who? Where? Why?3. International Bright Young Thing4. I'm Burning5. Right Here, Right Now6. Nothing To Hold Me7. Real, Real, Real8. Welcome Back Victoria9. Two And Two10. Stripped11. BlissedDISC FIVEDOUBT BONUS TRACKS #11. Move Me2. Are You Satisfied?3. Real Real Real ['Raw’ 12" Mix Rhythm 1]4. Right Here, Right Now [Martyn Phillips Mix]5. IBYT 12 [International Bright Young Thing]6. Who? Where? Why? [12 Foot Mix]7. Welcome Back Victoria [DNA Orchestral Mix]8. Dead People's Lives9. Barry D Next To Cleanliness10. International Bright Young Thing [Phil Harding 12" Mix]11. Who? Where? Why? [The Crisis 12" Mix]12. Right Here, Right Now [Dean Krexa Mix]13. Damn Good At This14. MarylandDISC SIXDOUBT BONUS TRACKS #21. International Bright Young Thing [The Chaos Mix]2. Who? Where? Why? [The Chaos Mix]3. Need To Know4. Caricature5. Kill Today6. Who? Where? Why? [1997 remix]7. Welcome Back Victoria [CHR Mix]8. Who? Where? Why? [The Crisis Instrumental Mix]9. Who? Where? Why? [The Crisis 7" Mix]10. Right Here, Right Now [Hit Radio Mix – US promo]11. Right Here, Right Now [Righteous Radio Mix – US promo]12. Right Here, Right Now [Rock Band Mix]13. Real Real Real [The Real Pop Mix] (US)14. Real Real Real [The Real Hot Crossover Mix] (US)15. Real Real Real [The Real Dance Hall Mix] (US)16. Real Real Real [The Real Rock Mix] (US)17. Real Real Real [The Real Dub Mix] (US)DISC SEVENDOUBT BONUS TRACKS #31. Real Real Real [7" Mix – Rhythm (2)]2. Real Real Real [Ben Chapman ‘Spaced’ 12" Mix – Rhythm (3)]3. Real Real Real [Raw 7" Mix – Rhythm (1)]4. Real Real Real [Phil Harding 'Luxury' 12" Mix – Rhythm (2)]5. Barry D #2 [Demo]6. Janet [First Real Real Real Demo]7. Real, Real, Real [Ben Chapman 7” Mix]8. Crispin [12-Track Demo]9. Voodoo Chile [from NME "Ruby Trax" 1992]10. 15-11-91 – Meteor Boy [Demo]11. Zeroes & Ones [Demo]12. Don’t Believe It [Demo]13. As Good As It Gets [Demo]14. Time Of Our Own [Demo for “Devil You Know”]15. Every Little Bit [Version 2 Demo]DISC EIGHTPERVERSE1. Zeroes And Ones2. The Devil You Know3. Get A Good Thing4. From Love To War5. Yellow Brown6. Magazine7. The Right Decision8. Your Crusade9. Don't Believe It10. Tongue Tied11. Spiral12. Idiot StareDISC NINEPERVERSE BONUS TRACKS #11. Zeroes And Ones [The Prodigy Versus Jesus Jones Mix]2. The Devil You Know [Kidney Mix]3. The Right Decision [Klanger Mix]4. Phoenix5. Zeroes And Ones [Aphex Twin Reconstruction (1) Mix]6. Zeroes And Ones [Aphex Twin Reconstruction (2) Mix]7. The Right Decision [Edit]8. Want To Know [Knowledge Mix]9. Zeroes And Ones [Central Nervous System Mix]10. The Right Decision [Moody Reconstruction Mix]11. The Devil You Know [Satellite Over Tehran Mix]12. Starting From Scratch13. The Right Decision [Acid Confusion Mix]DISC TENPERVERSE BONUS TRACKS #21. Don't Believe It [Top 40 edit]2. Machine Drug [remix, "Volume 7" Japanese compilation 1993]3. Come On Home [from "Never Enough" compilation]4. Magazine [Demo]5. Get A Good Thing [Demo]6. St Louis7. Krexa8. Miss Universe [Demo 1995]9. Cartoon Creature [Demo 1995]10. Freaky People [Demo 1996]11. Metambient [Instrumental Demo for “February” 1996]12. Saviour [Demo 1996]13. Friend [Demo 1996]14. Set The Scene [Demo 1996]DISC ELEVENALREADY1. The Next Big Thing2. Run On Empty3. Look Out Tomorrow4. Top Of The World5. Rails6. Wishing It Away7. Chemical #18. Motion9. They're Out There10. For A Moment11. Addiction, Obsession & Me12. FebruaryDISC TWELVEALREADY BONUS TRACKS #11. Together2. Man On The Moon3. Far Out In Nowhere4. The Next Big Thing [Ian And Nick Version]5. Nothing Out There At All6. Chemical #1 [Optical Remix]7. Natural State Of Grey8. Change Of Season9. Chemical #1 [Scandal Vocal Mix]10. Chemical #1 [Kris and Dave’s Voodoo Mix]11. Top Of The World [Hiroshi Morohashi remix]12. We Are So Fragile [from "Random" Gary Numan covers 1997]13. Go Buddy Go [from "Interpretations, 1998]DISC THIRTEENALREADY BONUS TRACKS #2“Here’s The Damn Album Already” [The ‘Lost’ Demos]1. Top Of The World2. The Next Big Thing3. Man On The Moon4. Rails5. Chemical #16. Together7. For A Moment8. Run On Empty9. They're Out There10. No Explaining11. For A Moment [Iain's Remix]12. Addiction, Obsession & Me ["Shopping" demo 1993]13. Cowfloor ["Shopping" demo 1993]14. Business & Bodybuilding ["Shopping" demo 1994]15. Fairmode ["Shopping" demo 1993]16. Together [Hotei "Guitar" version]DISC FOURTEENLONDON1. Message2. Stranger3. The Rocket Ships Of La Jolla4. Asleep On The Motorway5. Hello Neon!6. The A Team7. Half Up The Hill8. The Princess Of My Heart9. Getaway Car10. To Get There11. Nowhere Slow12. In The Face Of All ThisB-SIDES13. Nowhere Slow [One Armed Bandit Mix]14. Wired And WindburnedCULTURE VULTURE!15. Culture Vulture16. Find The Dial17. Head In The Sand18. Halfway HouseDISC FIFTEENPASSAGES1. Where Are All The Dreams?2. Suck It Up3. Chemistry4. Fall5. Rounding Out The Square Holes6. How's This Even Going Down?7. So Welcome8. Grateful9. One Day At A Time10. StrippedBONUS TRACKS11. Suck It Up [radio remix]12. Where Are All The Dreams? [radio remix]