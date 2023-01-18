Win The Hoosiers Vinyl Reissues

On 25 November Demon Music Group will begin their celebration of The Hoosiers’ career-to-date with vinyl reissues of the band’s first two album, The Trick To Life and The Illusion Of Safety.
The Hoosiers were formed in 2003 by Brits Alan Sharland (drums) and Irwin Sparkles (lead singer), while both were on football scholarships at the University of Indianapolis. Taking their name from a colloquial term for an Indiana citizen – a Hoosier – once they had written enough songs for an album they returned to the UK, determined to secure a record contract.
In London they met Martin Skarendahl who joined them on the keyboard. Signing to RCA, in October 2007 they released their debut album The Trick To Life, which reached no.1 on the UK Album Chart and spawned two Top 5 singles; ‘Worried About Ray’ and ‘Goodbye Mr. A’.
In 2010 they released follow up album The Illusion Of Safety. The album charted at no.10 and featured the hit single ‘Choices’.
Following their departure from RCA, signing to the Crab Race label, 2014 saw the released of the album The News From Nowhere. A year later this was followed by The Secret Service.
Now, for the first time, all four of these albums are collected in 4CD mediabook titled Hoosier Complex, to be released on 20 January 2023. In addition to the albums, the collection also includes bonus tracks. The set comes with a 32-page booklet featuring a memoir depicting the band’s rise and fall - as told by the members’ mums - and unseen photos.
Prior to this, on 25 November Demon will release 140g black vinyl reissues of the band’s first two album, a 2LP 15th Anniversary set of A Trick To Life (including bonus material) and a single LP of The Illusion Of Safety. These will also be available on a limited 500 signed copies exclusively through Amazon.
In support of these releases and to celebrate their X anniversary, on 30 November The Hoosiers will play a one-off concert at London’s Heaven. Buy tickets here
Tracklists:
The Hoosiers – A Trick To Life (15th Anniversary Edition)
2LP 140g Black Vinyl
Side A
Worried About Ray
Worst Case Scenario
Run Rabbit Run
Goodbye Mr. A
Side B
A Sadness Runs Through Him
Clinging On For Life
Cops and Robbers
Everything Goes Dark
Killer
The Trick To Life
Side C
Money To Be Made
The Feeling You Get When
Ruby Blue
Rules
Song For The Uncertain (Demo)
Side D
Goodbye Mr A (Demo)
Cops and Robbers (Demo)
Swear It On Your Life (Bonus Track)
Save Me From Myself (Bonus Track)
Holding On For July (Demo)
The Hoosiers – The Illusion Of Safety
1LP, 140g Black Vinyl
Side A
Choices
Bumpy Ride
Who Said Anything (About Falling In
Love)?
Unlikely Hero
Lovers In My Head
Live By The Ocean
Side B
Devil’s In The Detail
Glorious
Made To Measure
Giddy Up
Sarajevo
Little Brutes
The Hoosier Complex – 4CD Mediabook
CD1: The Trick To Life
1. Worried About Ray
2. Worst Case Scenario
3. Run Rabbit Run
4. Goodbye Mr. A
5. A Sadness Runs Through Him
6. Clinging On For Life
7. Cops and Robbers
8. Everything Goes Dark
9. Killer
10. The Trick To Life
11. Money To Be Made
12. The Feeling You Get when
13. Ruby Blue
14. Rules
15. Song For The Uncertain (Demo)
16. Goodbye Mr A (Demo)
17. Cops and Robbers (Demo)
18. Swear It On Your Life (Bonus Track)
19. Save Me From Myself (Bonus Track)
20. Holding On For July (Demo)
CD2: The Illusion Of Safety
1. Choices
2. Bumpy Ride
3. Who Said Anything (About Falling In
Love)?
4. Unlikely Hero
5. Lovers In My Head
6. Live By The Ocean
7. Devil’s In The Detail
8. Glorious
9. Made To Measure
10. Giddy Up
11. Sarajevo
12. Little Brutes
CD3: The News From Nowhere
1. Somewhere In The Distance
2. Make Or Break (You
Gotta Know)
3. My Last Fight
4. Fidget Brain
5. Handsome Girls And Pretty Boys
6. The News From Nowhere
7. Rocket Star
8. To The Lions
9. Upset
10. Weirdo
11. Impossible Boy
12. Nathan’s Loft
CD4: The Secret Service
1. Pristine
2. The Wheels Fell Off
3. Up To No Good
4. I Will Be King
5. Dancers In The Dark
6. The Most Peculiar Day of Your Life
7. Runs In The Family
8. The Secret to Happiness
9. (Don't Make) Eye Contact
10. Wearing Down The Carpet
