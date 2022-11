Win The Hoosiers Vinyl Reissues

On 25 November Demon Music Group will begin their celebration of The Hoosiers’ career-to-date with vinyl reissues of the band’s first two album, The Trick To Life and The Illusion Of Safety.The Hoosiers were formed in 2003 by Brits Alan Sharland (drums) and Irwin Sparkles (lead singer), while both were on football scholarships at the University of Indianapolis. Taking their name from a colloquial term for an Indiana citizen – a Hoosier – once they had written enough songs for an album they returned to the UK, determined to secure a record contract.In London they met Martin Skarendahl who joined them on the keyboard. Signing to RCA, in October 2007 they released their debut album The Trick To Life, which reached no.1 on the UK Album Chart and spawned two Top 5 singles; ‘Worried About Ray’ and ‘Goodbye Mr. A’.In 2010 they released follow up album The Illusion Of Safety. The album charted at no.10 and featured the hit single ‘Choices’.Following their departure from RCA, signing to the Crab Race label, 2014 saw the released of the album The News From Nowhere. A year later this was followed by The Secret Service.Now, for the first time, all four of these albums are collected in 4CD mediabook titled Hoosier Complex, to be released on 20 January 2023. In addition to the albums, the collection also includes bonus tracks. The set comes with a 32-page booklet featuring a memoir depicting the band’s rise and fall - as told by the members’ mums - and unseen photos.Prior to this, on 25 November Demon will release 140g black vinyl reissues of the band’s first two album, a 2LP 15th Anniversary set of A Trick To Life (including bonus material) and a single LP of The Illusion Of Safety. These will also be available on a limited 500 signed copies exclusively through Amazon.In support of these releases and to celebrate their X anniversary, on 30 November The Hoosiers will play a one-off concert at London’s Heaven. Buy tickets here Tracklists:The Hoosiers – A Trick To Life (15th Anniversary Edition)2LP 140g Black VinylSide AWorried About RayWorst Case ScenarioRun Rabbit RunGoodbye Mr. ASide BA Sadness Runs Through HimClinging On For LifeCops and RobbersEverything Goes DarkKillerThe Trick To LifeSide CMoney To Be MadeThe Feeling You Get WhenRuby BlueRulesSong For The Uncertain (Demo)Side DGoodbye Mr A (Demo)Cops and Robbers (Demo)Swear It On Your Life (Bonus Track)Save Me From Myself (Bonus Track)Holding On For July (Demo)The Hoosiers – The Illusion Of Safety1LP, 140g Black VinylSide AChoicesBumpy RideWho Said Anything (About Falling InLove)?Unlikely HeroLovers In My HeadLive By The OceanSide BDevil’s In The DetailGloriousMade To MeasureGiddy UpSarajevoLittle BrutesThe Hoosier Complex – 4CD MediabookCD1: The Trick To Life1. Worried About Ray2. Worst Case Scenario3. Run Rabbit Run4. Goodbye Mr. A5. A Sadness Runs Through Him6. Clinging On For Life7. Cops and Robbers8. Everything Goes Dark9. Killer10. The Trick To Life11. Money To Be Made12. The Feeling You Get when13. Ruby Blue14. Rules15. Song For The Uncertain (Demo)16. Goodbye Mr A (Demo)17. Cops and Robbers (Demo)18. Swear It On Your Life (Bonus Track)19. Save Me From Myself (Bonus Track)20. Holding On For July (Demo)CD2: The Illusion Of Safety1. Choices2. Bumpy Ride3. Who Said Anything (About Falling InLove)?4. Unlikely Hero5. Lovers In My Head6. Live By The Ocean7. Devil’s In The Detail8. Glorious9. Made To Measure10. Giddy Up11. Sarajevo12. Little BrutesCD3: The News From Nowhere1. Somewhere In The Distance2. Make Or Break (YouGotta Know)3. My Last Fight4. Fidget Brain5. Handsome Girls And Pretty Boys6. The News From Nowhere7. Rocket Star8. To The Lions9. Upset10. Weirdo11. Impossible Boy12. Nathan’s LoftCD4: The Secret Service1. Pristine2. The Wheels Fell Off3. Up To No Good4. I Will Be King5. Dancers In The Dark6. The Most Peculiar Day of Your Life7. Runs In The Family8. The Secret to Happiness9. (Don't Make) Eye Contact10. Wearing Down The Carpet11. (My) Secret Service