Win Piano by Felicja Blumental

Win 1 of 5 CDs featuring works by Villa-Lobos including the Vienna Symphony Orchestra performing his 5th Piano Concerto with pianist and dedicatee, Felicja Blumental.
Villa-Lobos was a Brazilian composer, conductor, cellist, and classical guitarist described as "the single most significant creative figure in 20th-century Brazilian art music". Widely known as the best-known South American composer of all time, he wrote this concerto for Blumental after being impressed by her performance of his Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3.
Blumental gave the world premiere of Villa-Lobos' Piano Concerto No.5 at the Royal Festival Hall in London in 1955, and this recording was made shortly after in Vienna, both under the composers direction.
"This disc represents a must for piano fanciers everywhere and its charms are intensified by the juxtaposition of two works that are inextricably associated with Blumental."
Rob Barnett, Music NewsTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with PIANO in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.