Win Piano by Felicja Blumental

Win 1 of 5 CDs featuring works by Villa-Lobos including the Vienna Symphony Orchestra performing his 5th Piano Concerto with pianist and dedicatee, Felicja Blumental.Villa-Lobos was a Brazilian composer, conductor, cellist, and classical guitarist described as "the single most significant creative figure in 20th-century Brazilian art music". Widely known as the best-known South American composer of all time, he wrote this concerto for Blumental after being impressed by her performance of his Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3.Blumental gave the world premiere of Villa-Lobos' Piano Concerto No.5 at the Royal Festival Hall in London in 1955, and this recording was made shortly after in Vienna, both under the composers direction."This disc represents a must for piano fanciers everywhere and its charms are intensified by the juxtaposition of two works that are inextricably associated with Blumental."Rob Barnett, Music News