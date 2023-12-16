Win a pair of tickets to Spotlight Live

Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year in style with a trip to Spotlight Live at Conway Hall in WC1 this December where a night to remember awaits as you eat from the finest fusion tasting menu followed by the finest voices, you’re ever likely to hear this side of the Atlantic bring both classic and modern songs to life across the soul, blues, jazz, & folk music spectrum.
The pioneering brainchild of Producer/Promoter Ovie and his Crazy Sexy Coool team have devised a unique London night which takes the best moments of a fancy supper club and added on some musical entertainment for dessert which will shine a light on some of the greatest unheralded vocalist talent around today. These artists and musicians may not yet be household names but have certainly worked in their office!
Gracing London’s beautiful Conway Hall stage will be talent who regularly perform or have performed on tour and in the studio with the likes of Beyoncé, Prince, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Bobby Womack, Chaka Khan, David Bowie, Gladys Knight, George Michael, Adele, Eric Clapton, Sting, Elton John, Annie Lennox, Dionne Warwick, Kool and the Gang, Mary J Blige, Amy Winehouse, Soul 2 Soul, and Craig David to name just a handful of superstars.
On arrival your estimable hosts will lead your journey of the senses as you’re taken through to enjoy three pre-ordered dishes from an exquisite tasting menu choice of ten of the most delectable fusion dishes from rock star chef Jon Villar (The Intercontinental, PJ’s Grill, Minako at the MET, FU: DIZM). After being wined and dined it’s off to the ball you go, as the musical sights and sounds come to take over, filling your soul with the best in show and a set list to ensure a heavenly evening for any discerning music lover.
There will be two sittings and performances of Spotlight Live this December 3rd and December 17th. We have 1 pair of tickets up for grabs to Spotlight Live’s evening event on 17th December. Don’t miss your chance to attend this stellar show.
Guest chef Jon Villar explains his process as follows, “When I create a dish, I work on the flavour first”. That’s always my base, it needs to be delicious.”
Hot off the heels of winning the International Dining Awards for Best Fusion Restaurant 2022, this attitude has clearly served him well in his career which continues its upward trajectory. During the pandemic, Jon created FU:DIZM, one of London’s most decorated fusion restaurants taking diners on a unique food journey with his culinary creations. A former head chef of PJ’s Grill, Minako at the MET, Kopapa, Mber & Gammagamma Soho, he takes pride in his ability to discover the most unique flavours from around the world to offer an authentic experience.
Jon’s thoughts on the signature dish he’s created for Spotlight Live, he says, “I love the diverse audience you have at your shows, so I wanted to ensure that was reflected in the Tasting Menu offering I created and the signature dish, the ‘Vietnamese Goat Curry Souvlaki’.
Of the incredible musical talent on display this coming December will be Beverley Skeete, who not only had her own hit in 1992 and performed on ‘Top of the Pops’ but she has since worked with just about every living legend you can think of including being a regular fixture in Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings, which has the prestigious line up of Bill, Georgie Fame, Peter Frampton, Gary Brooker and Albert Lee.
Then there’s Kevin Leo, a singer, songwriter and producer who has performed for the BBC and at Royal Command performances and has supported many worldwide megastars. He is also a vocal coach and has mentored Pixie Lott, Olly Murs, Sugababes and Lamar.
Bishop Brad on keys is a producer/arranger/ songwriter/ conductor/ pianist/ keyboardist/ organist and has played with a who’s who including Estelle, Beverley Knight, All Saints, Dru-Hill, Mark Morrison, Shola Ama as well as being the official music director and keyboard player for the hit live music TV show ‘MTV Base Lounge’.
Dave Ital on guitar doesn’t really need an introduction but has performed and recorded with Beyoncé, Level 42, Tom Jones, M-People, Bryan Ferry, Rick Astley, Jason Rebello, Jocelyn Brown, Mica Paris, Take That, Dina Carroll, Urban Species, Candi Staton, Lulu, Bobby Womack, Des’ree, Incognito, Kele Le Roc, reggae legends Lee Scratch Perry and Desmond Dekker among dozens of other high profile artists due to his powerful, yet sophisticated playing.
Lex Cameron is also part of the music team and is a hugely experienced Musical Director, keyboardist & vocalist. He’s supported some of the greats: B.B King, James Brown, Simply Red, Tina Turner, Chic, Shania Twain, Michael Bolton, Barry White, Chaka Khan, Craig David, Incognito, Amy Winehouse, Grace Jones, Spandau Ballet, Billy Ocean and more - the list is endless.
For the ultimate date night, Christmas party or just for the love of life, get up and get down to Spotlight Live this December 3rd and 17th 2022. For more information visit spotlightliveuk.comWe have A PAIR of tickets to give away!
