Win Monty Alexander: The Montreux Years on vinyl

Montreux Jazz Festival and BMG The Montreux Years series with Monty Alexander: The Montreux Years is out now! The album is available in multi-format configurations, including superior audiophile heavy weight double vinyl, CD and on streaming services, in superlative HD MQA audio.Monty Alexander: The Montreux Years is a showcase of jazz piano virtuoso Monty Alexander’s iconic Montreux Jazz Festival live performances, spanning three decades of his career from 1993 to 2016. The Grammy-nominated, pianist performed some of his finest shows in the Swiss town and this release captures him at his best, bringing his laid-back, Caribbean vibes to the shores of Lake Geneva.In a career spanning six decades, Monty Alexander has built a reputation exploring and bridging the worlds of American jazz, popular song, and the music of his native Jamaica, finding in each a sincere spirit of musical expression. Monty has always been proud of his roots and effortlessly merges his iconic piano playing with other musical influences including that of his fellow countryman, Bob Marley on the sublime No Woman No Cry, the live version of which appears on this release.Throughout his long and distinguished career, Monty has performed and recorded with artists from every corner of the musical universe and entertainment world: Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones, Barbara Hendricks, Bobby McFerrin, Sly Dunbar, and Robbie Shakespeare, among others.By the time Monty first played Montreux (in 1976), he was already an incredibly accomplished performer but playing there nonetheless marked a similarly significant career step-up. “Montreux was like going to the Olympics. Up to then, I was going about my business as a jazz performer, playing in real down-home clubs all over the US. The people there weren’t too interested in what you might call intellectual content, they just wanted the music swinging. So, to go to Montreux, which was so auspicious, playing alongside all these incredible musicians in this beautiful place surrounded by mountains, and with such a smart, passionate audience...I was delighted. In fact, I had to keep my ego in check. It was a very long way from my upbringing in Kingston, Jamaica, which was another world altogether.”The audio has been expertly restored and remastered in superlative HD audio; The Montreux Years is released on superior audiophile heavy weight vinyl, MQA quality CD and in HD digital.Brand new liner notes based on an interview with Monty will be available with this release, which also includes rare photos and memories from his Montreux shows.Monty has also just released a brand new album Love Notes, his first album to feature his own vocals. Thoughtfully curated, the eleven tracks on “Love Notes” are some of Monty’s favourite songs crafted and arranged in a totally unique, romantic setting. With the exception of “These Love Notes” (Monty’s original composition with lyrics by Brian Jobson), all of the songs have a direct connection to his childhood — the first songs he ever heard and loved — and they bring back the scent and romanticism of the Jasmine flowers Monty used to smell as a child in Montego Bay. Guest artists on the album include George Benson, the Late Roy Hargrove, Ramsey Lewis, Joe Sample, Arturo Sandoval and More.Monty Alexander: the Montreux Years Vinyl Tracklist:A1) The Serpent (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1995) 05:48A2) The Work Song (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2016) 07:53A3) Hurricane Come and Gone (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2016) 09:49B1) Night Mist Blues (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2014) 08:14B2) Linstead Market (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993) 08:34B3) Crying (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1995) 07:45C1) No Woman No Cry / Get Up Stand Up (Medley) (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2014) 08:14C2) Renewal (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993) 09:46D1) Pawnbroker (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993)* 07:13D2) A Nod to Bob (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1995) 11:58*LP & Digital only trackCD Tracklist:1. The Serpent (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1995) 05:482. The Work Song (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2016) 07:533. Hurricane Come and Gone (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2016) 09:494. Night Mist Blues (Live – Montreux Jazz Festival 2014) 08:145. Linstead Market (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993) 08:346. Crying (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1995) 07:457. No Woman No Cry / Get Up Stand Up (Medley) (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2014) 08:148. Renewal (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993) 09:469. A Nod to Bob (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1995) 11:58