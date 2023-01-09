Win Broadcast The Secret Verse CDs by Chris Cleverley

'Broadcast The Secret Verse' , the highly anticipated 4th album from Dream-Folk artist Chris Cleverley is out now. Here’s your chance to win 1 of 3 copies of the gorgeous album on CD.Emerging Three Counties songwriter Chris Cleverley is among a new wave of pioneering artists carving an uncharted path through the UK acoustic landscape. Endorsements from The Times, The Telegraph and BBC Radio have led to his receipt of FATEA Magazine's 'Male Artist of the Year' Award, fueling his rising trajectory. His first new music in nearly three years showcases an unprecedented new sound combining elements of Lo-Fi Folk, Ambient, IDM and Dream-Pop ushering in a bold new artistic era for him. It is an album of total rebirth & reinvention.Produced by Reveal Records artist John Patrick Elliott (The Little Unsaid), the album’s vibrant, uplifting feel creates immediate associations with Indie greats Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers & Elliott Smith, while echoes of Aphex Twin and Jóhann Jóhannsson reflect eclectic influences. Cleverley’s characteristically complex fingerstyle guitar underpins bold, experimental production. Ambient electric guitars, synths, samples & programming combine to push the boundaries and shatter the expectations of contemporary acoustic-led music. All-star cast Lucy Farrell (Vocals, The Furrow Collective), Rob Pemberton (Drums, The Staves) and Lukas Drinkwater (Bass, Emily Barker) further enhance this rich tapestry of sonic texture.It is an album of two halves, holding a mirror up to both the immense beauty and deep sadness in our modern world. As dreamlike melancholia interweaves with an unshakable sense of hope, it is primed for the deeply conflicted 21st Century emotional landscape. Like most of us, Cleverley spent the last two years as spectator to humanity’s highs and lows. As inspiration for this album, he set out to weave the two together with discordant and unflinching honesty:“We’re living through an era of unprecedented global change. It would be wrong to sugar-coat it all, but equally we must draw on the deep well of beauty all around us to maintain an even keel. To be real, we have to explore both sides of the coin.”Cleverley’s raw, visceral lyrics and strong social conscience have earned him a loyal following, amplifying the collective consciousness of enraptured listeners, with songs about mental illness, gender inequality and privatization becoming a soundtrack to the last decade of UK life.Fearless, liberated and unapologetic, his new work continues this legacy. Diverse subjects include pervasive artificial intelligence (A Prediction Algorithm), charter cities (Paradise), climate/nuclear emergency (Still Life) & mass displacement of people (The Centre Cannot Hold), all the while carefully highlighting the transformative power of deep interconnection with people and nature (Heraklion, If I’d Have Listened). Though unafraid of touching on bleakness, Cleverley is always measured, always careful to offer wholesome antidote and serene, meditative balance.‘Broadcast The Secret Verse’ is an album about saying the things that need to be said in the time we have. At times abrasive, at others uplifting, but never in between. It is a contemporary, fresh and innovative offering to the rapidly evolving 21st Century songwriting scene. The perfect companion piece to our head-spinning modern age.November sees a month-long UK wide Album Release tour including 3x full band performances with John Patrick Elliott, John Parker (Nizlopi), Graham Coe (Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys) and Kathy Pilkinton (Said The Maiden):08.11: Wrecking Ball Arts Centre - Hull09.11: The Hug & Pint - Glasgow12.11: West End Arts Centre - Aldershot18.11: New Lion Brewery - Totnes*19.11: The Slaughtered Lamb - London*20.11: Hare & Hounds - Birmingham*24.11: The Rose & Monkey - Manchester25.11: The Gather - Ennerdale27.11: Music On The Levels - Bridgwater01.12: Colchester Arts Centre - Essex*With full band