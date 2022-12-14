Win Bad Wolves UK Tour Tickets Bundle

Win a Bad Wolves UK "Dear Monsters" Tour Tickets Bundle as they celebrate "Mama I'm coming home" deluxe release:
1 pair of tickets for one show of the winner’s choice
1 hoodie + 1 hat
+ All three albums on vinyl:Disobey, Nation, Dear Monsters
After releasing their celebrated “Dear Monsters” album almost a year ago to the day, multi-platinum rock band Bad Wolves has just unleashed a special digital deluxe version of the album today via Better Noise Music. The original version of “Dear Monsters” dropped on October 29th, 2021, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. In a year’s time, Bad Wolves’ Dear Monsters has accumulated 47 million streams and a combined 5 million video views. This new digital deluxe edition also features all of the music included on the If Tomorrow Never Comes and Sacred Kiss EPs, giving fans the chance to enjoy tracks like “If Tomorrow Never Comes (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills),” “The Body,” “Sacred Kiss (ft. Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men),” “Up In Smoke,” and “I Don't Wanna Feel” all in one place. Bad Wolves also surprised fans on October 14 when they dropped a music video for their brand new cover-version of Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic track “Mama I'm Coming Home,” which amassed 75K views in its first weekend on YouTube.
Drummer John Boecklin reflected on why the band is releasing a deluxe album, stating, “With so many different versions of songs and unreleased material from the Dear Monsters sessions we decided to release a deluxe version with everything in one spot. “I Don’t Want To Feel” was the first song DL brought to the band, and has a special place in our hearts. “Wildfire” is an orchestral version and is a darker side of our original. Lots more to unpack here so have at it!”
The band is currently touring Europe and the UK until December 14th with Volbeat and Skindred, performing in cities such as Hamburg, Copenhagen, Paris, Cologne, Barcelona, Milan, and London. European and UK fans can get the latest tour and ticket information here
.Dear Monsters Digital Deluxe Version Track List
1. Sacred Kiss
2. Never Be The Same
3. Lifeline
4. Wildfire
5. Comatose
6. Gone
7. On The Case
8. If Tomorrow Never Comes
9. Springfield Summer
10. House of Card
11. Classical
12. In The Middle
13. Mama I'm Coming Home
14. If Tomorrow Never Comes (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)
15. The Body
16. Sacred Kiss (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice and Men)
17. Up In Smoke
18. I Don't Wanna Feel
19. Wildfire (Orchestral)
20. Sacred Kiss (Acoustic) (2:32)
21. If Tomorrow Never Comes (Acoustic)
22. Lifeline (Acoustic) Bad Wolves Upcoming Tour Dates
October 28 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universum
October 30 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
October 31 - Paris, France - Zenith
November 2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxness
November 3 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxness
November 5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
November 8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
November 10 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi
November 11 - Bilbao, Spain - Cubec
November 12 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
November 14 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo
November 17 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
November 18 - Roma, Italy - Atlantico
November 21 - Innsbruck, Austria - Olympiahalle
November 22 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
November 23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
November 25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
November 26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
November 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
November 30 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
December 2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
December 4 - Warsaw, Poland - Expo XX1 Hall 4
December 5 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
December 6 - Berlin, German - Mercedes Benz Arena
December 8 - Antwerp, Belarus - Sportspaleis
December 9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Geldrome
December 11 – Manchester, UK – Academy III
December 12 – London, UK - Underworld
December 13 – Birmingham, UK – Asylum
