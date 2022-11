Win Bad Wolves UK Tour Tickets Bundle

Win a Bad Wolves UK "Dear Monsters" Tour Tickets Bundle as they celebrate "Mama I'm coming home" deluxe release:1 pair of tickets for one show of the winner’s choice1 hoodie + 1 hat+ All three albums on vinyl:Disobey, Nation, Dear MonstersAfter releasing their celebrated “Dear Monsters” album almost a year ago to the day, multi-platinum rock band Bad Wolves has just unleashed a special digital deluxe version of the album today via Better Noise Music. The original version of “Dear Monsters” dropped on October 29th, 2021, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. In a year’s time, Bad Wolves’ Dear Monsters has accumulated 47 million streams and a combined 5 million video views. This new digital deluxe edition also features all of the music included on the If Tomorrow Never Comes and Sacred Kiss EPs, giving fans the chance to enjoy tracks like “If Tomorrow Never Comes (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills),” “The Body,” “Sacred Kiss (ft. Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men),” “Up In Smoke,” and “I Don't Wanna Feel” all in one place. Bad Wolves also surprised fans on October 14 when they dropped a music video for their brand new cover-version of Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic track “Mama I'm Coming Home,” which amassed 75K views in its first weekend on YouTube.Drummer John Boecklin reflected on why the band is releasing a deluxe album, stating, “With so many different versions of songs and unreleased material from the Dear Monsters sessions we decided to release a deluxe version with everything in one spot. “I Don’t Want To Feel” was the first song DL brought to the band, and has a special place in our hearts. “Wildfire” is an orchestral version and is a darker side of our original. Lots more to unpack here so have at it!”The band is currently touring Europe and the UK until December 14th with Volbeat and Skindred, performing in cities such as Hamburg, Copenhagen, Paris, Cologne, Barcelona, Milan, and London. European and UK fans can get the latest tour and ticket information here 1. Sacred Kiss2. Never Be The Same3. Lifeline4. Wildfire5. Comatose6. Gone7. On The Case8. If Tomorrow Never Comes9. Springfield Summer10. House of Card11. Classical12. In The Middle13. Mama I'm Coming Home14. If Tomorrow Never Comes (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)15. The Body16. Sacred Kiss (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice and Men)17. Up In Smoke18. I Don't Wanna Feel19. Wildfire (Orchestral)20. Sacred Kiss (Acoustic) (2:32)21. If Tomorrow Never Comes (Acoustic)22. Lifeline (Acoustic)October 28 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 UniversumOctober 30 - Lyon, France - Le RadiantOctober 31 - Paris, France - ZenithNovember 2 - Cologne, Germany - LanxnessNovember 3 - Cologne, Germany - LanxnessNovember 5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba NegraNovember 8 - Zurich, Switzerland - HallenstadionNovember 10 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant JordiNovember 11 - Bilbao, Spain - CubecNovember 12 - Madrid, Spain - VistalegreNovember 14 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala TejoNovember 17 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini DistrictNovember 18 - Roma, Italy - AtlanticoNovember 21 - Innsbruck, Austria - OlympiahalleNovember 22 - Vienna, Austria - StadthalleNovember 23 - Vienna, Austria - StadthalleNovember 25 - Munich, Germany - OlympiahalleNovember 26 - Munich, Germany - OlympiahalleNovember 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - RockhalNovember 29 - Frankfurt, Germany - FesthalleNovember 30 - Frankfurt, Germany - FesthalleDecember 2 - Stuttgart, Germany - SchleyerhalleDecember 4 - Warsaw, Poland - Expo XX1 Hall 4December 5 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz ArenaDecember 6 - Berlin, German - Mercedes Benz ArenaDecember 8 - Antwerp, Belarus - SportspaleisDecember 9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GeldromeDecember 11 – Manchester, UK – Academy IIIDecember 12 – London, UK - UnderworldDecember 13 – Birmingham, UK – AsylumDecember 14 – Glasgow, UK - Cathouse