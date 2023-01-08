Win the Mechanical Celesta and Hurdy-Gurdy puzzles by Ugears

Do you love music and musical instruments? Then turn on some Christmas melodies and enjoy building two wooden mechanical musical instruments with your own hands with the Ugears
Celesta and Hurdy-Gurdy mechanical puzzles!
The Mechanical Celesta is a recent release by Ugears, a Ukrainian manufacturer of wooden 3D puzzles. The model is a simpler version of a pianola with two modes of playing: in manual mode you press keys to strike the metal plates, and in pre-programmed mode you turn a player piano drum with a hand crank.
October 5, 2022, marks the 100 year anniversary of the premiere of "Shchedryk" by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych at Carnegie Hall. Today this beautiful piece of music is known around the world as "Carol of the Bells." After you assemble the Mechanical Celesta by Ugears, refer to the instructions for how to program the instrument to play this famous Christmas song. The delightful chimes sound great on your Mechanical Celesta by Ugears!
The Ugears Hurdy-Gurdy is inspired by the art of medieval craftsmen, and combines the challenge of building with the joy of music. The model promises 8 hours of fun assembly time. Turn the handle to rub the bourdon string, and press the wooden keys to play the melody of your choice—from medieval folk tunes to modern dance melodies.
Ugears models are known for their elaborate mechanisms, ingenious and elegant design, and touches of whimsy. The wooden models work without batteries or electricity. You won’t need glue or any additional tools for assembly, just punch the parts out of their laser pre-cut boards and snap them together. These models are designed for ages 14+, and are a great idea for a fun family weekend or a personal challenge!We have BOTH the Hurdy-Gurdy and Celesta to give away!
