The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album Red Vinyl

One of the biggest box office hits of the ‘90s, ‘The Bodyguard’ will be back in cinemas on November 6th and November 9th to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved film’s release. In addition to the film screening, fans will also enjoy the music videos for Whitney Houston’s ‘Queen of the Night’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’ on the big screen, celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic singer and actress.
To coincide with the celebrations, Legacy Recordings in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston will release two vinyl editions of the film’s ‘Original Soundtrack Album’ on November 18th. In addition to the standard black vinyl, a special new red vinyl will also be available. Both versions feature the album’s original packaging and are available to pre-order here
.
‘The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album’ is the all-time global top-selling album by a female artist as well as the biggest-selling soundtrack album worldwide. In the UK, it reached #1 on the compilation chart and became one of the biggest selling albums of the decade, reaching 7 x Platinum in recognition of more than 2 million sales. Whitney's monumental interpretation of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ was also one of the era’s biggest smashes as it spent 10 consecutive weeks at #1
The album, co-executive produced by Whitney Houston and Clive Davis, was certified 18 x Platinum in the States, winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year while ‘I Will Always Love You’ won Record of the Year. The video for ‘I Will Always Love You’ has been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.
In ‘The Bodyguard’, Whitney Houston stars as Rachel Marron, a music/movie superstar at her peak. Fans want to see her. Hear her. Touch her. But one wants to kill her - and that’s where security expert Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner) comes in. Farmer is a former Secret Service agent who never lets his guard down, while Rachel has always been in control of her glamorous life. Each expects to be in charge, but what they don’t expect is to fall in love. Written by Lawrence Kasdan and directed by Mick Jackson, ‘The Bodyguard’ has it all: suspense, thrills, romance, peril, passion, and above all, the shining brilliance of two great stars.
Sony Pictures’ new Whitney Houston biopic, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, will be released in the UK on December 26th. ‘The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album’ tracklist:
Side A
‘I Will Always Love You’ - Whitney Houston
‘I Have Nothing’ - Whitney Houston
‘I’m Every Woman’ - Whitney Houston
‘Run To You’ - Whitney Houston
‘Queen of the Night’ - Whitney Houston
‘Jesus Loves Me’ - Whitney Houston
Side B
‘Every If My Heart Would Break’ - Kenny G and Aaron Neville
‘Someday (I’m Coming Back)’ - Lisa Stansfield
‘It’s Gonna Be A Lovely Day’ - S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M.
‘What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love and Understanding’ - Curtis Stigers
‘Theme From The Bodyguard’ - Alan Silvestri
'Trust In Me' - Joe Cocker featuring Sass Jordan
