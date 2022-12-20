Win Daniel O’Donnell 'I Wish You Well' Deluxe Version

Daniel O’Donnell, the Irish singing legend, releases a brand-new studio album of original material titled I WISH YOU WELL on 4 November 2022 - just in time for those Christmas stockings! Available in two formats – a Deluxe A5 Media book, signed by Daniel, which includes a 14-track CD, DVD and hard-back book and a standalone 12 track CD in a Digi sleeve. The DVD in the Deluxe version features a ‘making of the album’ film, along with a book crammed with new photos of Daniel, taken in and around the studio during recording sessions.Just before the release of the I WISH YOU WELL on 4 November, Daniel will mark a career first when he stars in Night of The Daniels, a YouTube video which will be unveiled on 28 October for Halloween. The Halloween short came about because of Daniel’s admiration for the work of two producers Shaun Duggan & Ciaran McCann at Re-Act Productions.Daniel, who is currently on an international tour, which has seen him perform live dates in Ireland in August, with dates to come in Canada and the USA during September, October, and November, recorded I WISH YOU WELL at Black Mountain Recording Studios in Jenkinstown in County Louth. Keen to work with local musicians and songwriters, the album was produced by Dave Atkins who played in Daniel’s band before going into production full time, and Ciaran Mitchel who is Daniel’s Musical Director.A mix of up-tempo songs and ballads, I WISH YOU WELL includes two ‘Buble-esque’ tunes - Under A Spell of Loving You, written by Fergal Flaherty and Always There written especially for Daniel by Brendan Graham and Rolf Loevland who wrote You Raise Me Up. The album also features two songs by P J Murrihy, who has written for Daniel in the past, and who penned I’m Grateful and Plains Of Old Kildare. Sean O’Farrell wrote If You Believe, and Once You Have Loved The Best and Patsy Cavanagh who wrote Daniel’s first big hit My Donegal Shore contributed the title track I Wish You Well.In the UK, Daniel O’Donnell is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. In 2021 he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album every year in the Artist Albums Chart for 34 consecutive years! During his 35-year career Daniel has amassed 19 Top 10 albums with 17 of them this century - a feat not matched by any other recording artist!So, with the winter months approaching, and Daniel all set to cause a bit of a stir with his Halloween offering - Night Of The Daniels, why not let the smooth voiced crooner bring some peace and joy to the end of your year by enjoying his latest album I WISH YOU WELL.