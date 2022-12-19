Win Gary Crowley’s Indie 90s Playback

Gary Crowley’s Indie 90s Playback – Classics, Curveballs and BangersAn eclectic selection of 52 indie tracks from the 1990s; highlighting chartbusters, hard-to-find extended mixes and other lost nuggets. Book features an introduction and track-by-track annotation by Gary Crowley as well as memories from various tastemakers and artistsFollowing in the wake of his popular and well-received ‘Punk and New Wave’ and ‘Lost 80s’ compilation box sets, English broadcaster, TV presenter and DJ Gary Crowley is at it again. This time, he takes on the music of the Nineties via ‘Gary Crowley’s Indie 90s Playback – Classics, Curveballs and Bangers’.Gary Crowley: “The Nineties were an exciting time for music. An eclectic, inspiring decade and it’s one that I’ll always have a particular affection for. I started the decade presenting the Sunday afternoon new music show on Greater London Radio and finished it presenting the mid-morning show on London’s only alternative radio station, XFM. As well as presenting the radio shows I was also fronting the late night music TV show The Beat, where I got to introduce new and emerging talent, as well as working as an A&R consultant for Island and later Warner Brothers Records. So I don’t think I could’ve been in a better place to soak up what was happening!”Across three CDs themed ‘Classics’, ‘Curveballs’ and ‘Bangers’ are a selection of tunes that capture the eclectic nature of the era. The cross-pollination that seemed to pervade and left a boundary-bustin’ legacy. Expect to find ‘lost’ gems from acts such as The Impossibles, Katydids, Catwalk, Mono and Poppy Factory, chartbusting hits from the likes of Electronic, Gene, Primal Scream and The Sundays as well as extended mixes from Jesus Jones, Manic Street Preachers, Paul Weller and World Of Twist and all the stops in between.This comprehensive compilation contains Brit Pop, Madchester, Baggy, Shoegazing, Alternative Rock, Trip Hop, Big Beat and various other offshoots of Dance. The list goes on and on. This must-have package is topped off with a comprehensive book, where a few of Gary Crowley’s pals share their memories of the songs, the music and the times. Said pals include none other than Paul Weller, Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes and Saint Etienne’s Sarah Cracknell to name a few!DISC ONE: CLASSICS1. A WISH AWAYThe Wonder Stuff2. HERE’S WHERE THE STORY ENDSThe Sundays3. PERFUME (LOVED UP)Paris Angels4. FEEL EVERY BEAT (7″ REMIX)Electronic5. INTERNATIONAL BRIGHT YOUNG THING (PHIL HARDING 12″ MIX)Jesus Jones6. WHERE’S ME JUMPER?Sultans of Ping F.C.7. WEED BUSThe Stairs8. MY LEGENDARY GIRLFRIENDPulp9. I DON’T EVEN KNOW IF I SHOULD CALL YOU BABY (MARSHALL JEFFERSON MIX)Soul Family Sensation10. YOU’RE IN A BAD WAYSaint Etienne11. WHERE I FIND MY HEAVENGigolo Aunts12. WINONADrop Nineteens13. FOR THE DEADGene14. JAILBIRDPrimal Scream15. SHE CRIES YOUR NAMEBeth Orton16. NAKED EYE (REMIX)Luscious Jackson17. GOLDEN SKINSilver Sun18. RADIATION VIBEFountains of Wayne19. INSTANT REPEATER ’99The Soundtrack of Our LivesRunning Time: 78 minutesDISC TWO: CURVEBALLS1. WONDERMENTThousand Yard Stare2. LOVESVILLE USAThe Montgomery Clifts3. LIGHTS OUT (READ MY LIPS)Katydids4. UP AND DOWNThe Hight5. SWAY (ALBUM VERSION)Ocean Colour Scene6. THE DRUM (12″ MIX)The Impossibles7. STARSPoppy Factory8. SUNSHINE SMILEAdorable9. LITTLE MISS ABYSSCatwalk10. SUNSHINE (ABRASION MIX)Miranda Sex Garden11. LOVEBIRDSDodgy12. CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT (RADIO EDIT)Credit To The Nation13. BREAKING THE ICEMolly Half Head14. TRAVELLING LIGHTTindersticks Featuring Carla Torgerson15. ALL I ASK OF MYSELF IS THAT I HOLD TOGETHERNed’s Atomic Dustbin16. INELEGANTLY WASTED IN PAPA’S PENTHOUSE PAD IN BELGRAVIAThe Weekenders17. WE’RE NOT SUPPOSED TOSupergrass18. MUM’S GONE TO ICELANDBennetRunning Time: 76 minutesDISC THREE: BANGERS1. WEAR YOUR LOVE LIKE HEAVENDefinition of Sound2. MUSIC STOP (STEVE PROCTOR MIX)The Railway Children3. PROBABLY A ROBBERYRenegade Soundwave4. RUSH (SINGLE VERSION)Big Audio Dynamite II5. 7 WAYS TO LOVE (STRAIGHT TO THE HEAD COLA BOY 12″ MIX)Cola Boy6. SHE’S A RAINBOW (RIGHT FOOT YELLOW MIX)World of Twist7. WHITE LOVE (RADIO MIX)One Dove8. LA TRISTESSE DURERA (SCREAM TO A SIGH) (THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS REMIX)Manic Street Preachers9. GROOVY FEELING (MAKE MINE A 99)Fluke10. KOSMOS – LYNCH MOB BONUS BEATS (LYNCHMOB BEATS MIX)Paul Weller11. BLACK STEEL (RADIO EDIT)Tricky12. THE HOURS AND THE TIMES (WILLIAM ORBIT PORCUPINE MIX)18 Wheeler13. EVERYBODY NEEDS A 303 (ORIGINAL 12″ MIX)Fatboy Slim14. SLIMCEA GIRL (FAT BOY VOCAL)Mono15. BATTLEFLAG (RADIO EDIT)Lo Fidelity Allstars