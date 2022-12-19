Win Gary Crowley’s Indie 90s Playback

Gary Crowley’s Indie 90s Playback – Classics, Curveballs and Bangers
An eclectic selection of 52 indie tracks from the 1990s; highlighting chartbusters, hard-to-find extended mixes and other lost nuggets. Book features an introduction and track-by-track annotation by Gary Crowley as well as memories from various tastemakers and artists
Following in the wake of his popular and well-received ‘Punk and New Wave’ and ‘Lost 80s’ compilation box sets, English broadcaster, TV presenter and DJ Gary Crowley is at it again. This time, he takes on the music of the Nineties via ‘Gary Crowley’s Indie 90s Playback – Classics, Curveballs and Bangers’.
Gary Crowley: “The Nineties were an exciting time for music. An eclectic, inspiring decade and it’s one that I’ll always have a particular affection for. I started the decade presenting the Sunday afternoon new music show on Greater London Radio and finished it presenting the mid-morning show on London’s only alternative radio station, XFM. As well as presenting the radio shows I was also fronting the late night music TV show The Beat, where I got to introduce new and emerging talent, as well as working as an A&R consultant for Island and later Warner Brothers Records. So I don’t think I could’ve been in a better place to soak up what was happening!”
Across three CDs themed ‘Classics’, ‘Curveballs’ and ‘Bangers’ are a selection of tunes that capture the eclectic nature of the era. The cross-pollination that seemed to pervade and left a boundary-bustin’ legacy. Expect to find ‘lost’ gems from acts such as The Impossibles, Katydids, Catwalk, Mono and Poppy Factory, chartbusting hits from the likes of Electronic, Gene, Primal Scream and The Sundays as well as extended mixes from Jesus Jones, Manic Street Preachers, Paul Weller and World Of Twist and all the stops in between.
This comprehensive compilation contains Brit Pop, Madchester, Baggy, Shoegazing, Alternative Rock, Trip Hop, Big Beat and various other offshoots of Dance. The list goes on and on. This must-have package is topped off with a comprehensive book, where a few of Gary Crowley’s pals share their memories of the songs, the music and the times. Said pals include none other than Paul Weller, Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes and Saint Etienne’s Sarah Cracknell to name a few!
DISC ONE: CLASSICS
1. A WISH AWAY
The Wonder Stuff
2. HERE’S WHERE THE STORY ENDS
The Sundays
3. PERFUME (LOVED UP)
Paris Angels
4. FEEL EVERY BEAT (7″ REMIX)
Electronic
5. INTERNATIONAL BRIGHT YOUNG THING (PHIL HARDING 12″ MIX)
Jesus Jones
6. WHERE’S ME JUMPER?
Sultans of Ping F.C.
7. WEED BUS
The Stairs
8. MY LEGENDARY GIRLFRIEND
Pulp
9. I DON’T EVEN KNOW IF I SHOULD CALL YOU BABY (MARSHALL JEFFERSON MIX)
Soul Family Sensation
10. YOU’RE IN A BAD WAY
Saint Etienne
11. WHERE I FIND MY HEAVEN
Gigolo Aunts
12. WINONA
Drop Nineteens
13. FOR THE DEAD
Gene
14. JAILBIRD
Primal Scream
15. SHE CRIES YOUR NAME
Beth Orton
16. NAKED EYE (REMIX)
Luscious Jackson
17. GOLDEN SKIN
Silver Sun
18. RADIATION VIBE
Fountains of Wayne
19. INSTANT REPEATER ’99
The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Running Time: 78 minutes
DISC TWO: CURVEBALLS
1. WONDERMENT
Thousand Yard Stare
2. LOVESVILLE USA
The Montgomery Clifts
3. LIGHTS OUT (READ MY LIPS)
Katydids
4. UP AND DOWN
The Hight
5. SWAY (ALBUM VERSION)
Ocean Colour Scene
6. THE DRUM (12″ MIX)
The Impossibles
7. STARS
Poppy Factory
8. SUNSHINE SMILE
Adorable
9. LITTLE MISS ABYSS
Catwalk
10. SUNSHINE (ABRASION MIX)
Miranda Sex Garden
11. LOVEBIRDS
Dodgy
12. CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT (RADIO EDIT)
Credit To The Nation
13. BREAKING THE ICE
Molly Half Head
14. TRAVELLING LIGHT
Tindersticks Featuring Carla Torgerson
15. ALL I ASK OF MYSELF IS THAT I HOLD TOGETHER
Ned’s Atomic Dustbin
16. INELEGANTLY WASTED IN PAPA’S PENTHOUSE PAD IN BELGRAVIA
The Weekenders
17. WE’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO
Supergrass
18. MUM’S GONE TO ICELAND
Bennet
Running Time: 76 minutes
DISC THREE: BANGERS
1. WEAR YOUR LOVE LIKE HEAVEN
Definition of Sound
2. MUSIC STOP (STEVE PROCTOR MIX)
The Railway Children
3. PROBABLY A ROBBERY
Renegade Soundwave
4. RUSH (SINGLE VERSION)
Big Audio Dynamite II
5. 7 WAYS TO LOVE (STRAIGHT TO THE HEAD COLA BOY 12″ MIX)
Cola Boy
6. SHE’S A RAINBOW (RIGHT FOOT YELLOW MIX)
World of Twist
7. WHITE LOVE (RADIO MIX)
One Dove
8. LA TRISTESSE DURERA (SCREAM TO A SIGH) (THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS REMIX)
Manic Street Preachers
9. GROOVY FEELING (MAKE MINE A 99)
Fluke
10. KOSMOS – LYNCH MOB BONUS BEATS (LYNCHMOB BEATS MIX)
Paul Weller
11. BLACK STEEL (RADIO EDIT)
Tricky
12. THE HOURS AND THE TIMES (WILLIAM ORBIT PORCUPINE MIX)
18 Wheeler
13. EVERYBODY NEEDS A 303 (ORIGINAL 12″ MIX)
Fatboy Slim
14. SLIMCEA GIRL (FAT BOY VOCAL)
Mono
15. BATTLEFLAG (RADIO EDIT)
Lo Fidelity AllstarsTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with INDIE 90S PLAYBACK in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.