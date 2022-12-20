Win GIPSY KINGS Tonino Baliardo: Renaissance CDs

GIPSY KINGS Tonino Baliardo: Renaissance
Having last released an album over eight years ago, GIPSY KINGS founder member Tonino Baliardo returns with a breath-taking new album ‘Renaissance’
It has been over eight years since Tonino Baliardo, founder member of GIPSY KINGS, released an album. Now, with the release of ‘Renaissance’, the wait is finally over.
Tonino Baliardo: “After thirty years of touring the world, during the lockdown of 2020 I found myself with time on my hands and enjoyed having the chance to relax with my family in Montpellier and compose new songs. I returned to my home studio and so this album ‘Renaissance’ was born.”
Across the eleven tracks on this new album, it is clear that the passion still burns strong inside Tonino Baliardo and his family of Gipsy Kings. The selection is delightfully varied, from the up-tempo ‘Chica Del Sol’ to the ballad of ‘Abandonado’, an orchestral walk with a finale that will blow listeners away.
Elsewhere on the album, as a great lover of classical music, Tonino has recorded his stunning interpretation of ‘Amadeo’. A special mention also has to be made with regard to ‘Volando’, a track where Tonino’s young grandson Milan can be heard singing at the end. Who knows, perhaps a third generation of GIPSY KINGS?
GIPSY KINGS Tonino Baliardo are touring extensively in 2022 and 2023, bringing their unmistakable sound and showmanship to fans far and wide. Expect great Gipsy Guitar rhythms, unforgettable melodies and a Gipsy Vocal sound that only GIPSY KINGS can do!
TRACKLISTING
1. La Campana
2. Amadeo
3. Peregrino
4. The Dream Is Gone
5. Chica Del Sol
6. Mundo Loco
7. Tornado
8. Abandonado
9. Volando
10. Fiesta Pa Qui
11. Notes En El Aire
