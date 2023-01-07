Win André Rieu presents Silver Bells

‘THE KING OF WALTZ’ IS BACK WITH MORE FESTIVE CLASSICS!ANDRÉ RIEU PRESENTS:“Silver Bells”THE BRAND NEW CHRISTMAS ALBUM AND BONUS DVDRELEASED 18TH NOVEMBER 2022Pre-Order now at www.andrerieu.comChristmas trees are decorated, the mistle toe is hung but the festivities cannot begin without the charming music of André Rieu. The “King of Waltz” is thrilled to announce his brand-new Christmas album, “Silver Bells”, which will be released worldwide on 18th November 2022. The CD & Bonus DVD is the perfect gift this Christmas season, a celebration of joy and happiness to fans around the world.“Silver Bells” features an eclectic mix of Christmas favourites and romantic classics. Personally selected by André himself the album features songs such as Silent Night, Holy Night; Santa Claus is Coming to Town; Let it Snow; It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas; Slumber My Darling; Jingle Bell Rock; Waltz of the Flowers; Petersburg Sleigh Ride, Ave Maria and many more.After his huge success with his previous album “Happy Days”, André Rieu has another special treat for his fans! On the accompanying “Silver Bells” DVD, fans can delve into André’s Winter Wonderland from the comfort of their own homes. With the fire burning and hot chocolate in hand audiences can be filled with amazement as they revel in his traditional Christmas concerts and soak in their unique atmosphere, recorded LIVE in his hometown Maastricht.André Rieu would like to say to his fans: “With “Silver Bells” I would like to wish everybody around the world love, peace and joy! I hope you will enjoy the music, the romance, the magic. I hope I will warm your hearts with these wonderful melodies and make you all dance around the Christmas tree. My orchestra and I wish you a wonderful holiday season with a lot of music.”André Rieu is one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, he performs live for an audience of more than half a million each year and has been touring around the world with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world, for 35 years. His YouTube videos have far over one billion views and 9 million fans follow him on Facebook and each year he breaks records with his much-loved cinema broadcasts.Tickets are already on sale for André’s UK and Ireland tour in April/May 2023 with his Johann Strauss Orchestra which will be followed by USA leg of the tour in the Autumn. Give the perfect gift this year with André Rieu and make your Christmas more romantic and joyful than ever before!André Rieu 2023 UK Tour Dates14 April Ovo Arena London Wembley15 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena20 April Belfast SSE Arena21 April Dublin 3 Arena10 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena11 May Leeds First Direct Arena12 May Liverpool M&S Bank Arena13 May Sheffield Utilita Arena25 May Aberdeen P&J Live27 May Glasgow Ovo Hydro Arena