Win ‘Closer Than They Appear’ CDs by Tod Lippy

“Closer Than They Appear” by American underground artist Tod Lippy comes out 4th Nov and features Lippy’s interpretations of music by Low, Beth Gibbons, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, American Music Club, The NoTwist, Lucinda Williams, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Frightened Rabbit and Bedhead.
Listen to recent single “Time”, a cover of the 1981 hit by Alan Parsons Project
“I only cover songs that have packed an emotional punch for me at different parts of my life,” Lippy says. “That process of listening to something I love over and over again, while at the same time trying to absorb the lessons the artist is teaching me about how to craft a beautiful song, is almost a forensic exercise. At a certain point, I find I’m able to pull back a bit and get to work hopefully creating something that both honours the original and takes it into new territory for both myself and the listener”, he further reveals. While some of these covers will be instantly recognizable, at least one should be familiar only to readers of ESOPUS, the arts magazine Lippy created and produced from 2003 to 2018: “Son C” is an unreleased track that Frightened Rabbit created for one of the magazine’s themed audio CDs
(“Nostradamus,” from issue 13).
The 10-song LP will also include two bonus tracks: a remix of Lippy’s 2000 cover “Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams” by London-based dj/producer Roy Merchant (who also mixed Lippy’s cover of “Hey Goodbye” on the album) and a remix of “Boy” (from the 2019 LP Here We Are) by OK Go drummer and acclaimed remixer Dan Konopka.We have THREE COPIES on CD to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with TOD LIPPY in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.