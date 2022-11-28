Win Chick Corea: The Montreux Years on vinyl

Montreux Jazz Festival and BMG are excited the share the brand-new music video for Chick Corea’s Interlude, performed live at Montreux in 2006. To tie in with the recent release of Chick Corea: The Montreux Years, the video for “Interlude” is a beautifully animated visualisation of the mid-century art inspired album artwork alongside live footage of Chick and his band during their 2004 performance at Montreux. Stream here.
The video, and one for “America (Continents Pt. 4)”, are taken from the next instalment in The Montreux Years series - Chick Corea: The Montreux Years. Available from today, the album is a collection of Chick Corea’s finest performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival between 1981 and 2010, opening with the 2001 live performance “Fingerprints”, from his Grammy Award winning album “Trilogy”. The recording will be available in multi-format configurations, including superior audiophile heavy weight vinyl, CD and on streaming services, in superlative HD MQA audio.
Followers of the jazz fusion pioneer can immerse themselves in the timeless material that defined Chick’s career, which includes the track “Bud Powell” from the 1997 album “Remembering Bud Powell”. Exploring Chick’s repertoire of classic material, Chick Corea: The Montreux Years includes the tracks “Quartet No.2” from 1981’s “Three Quartets” and “Trinkle Tinkle” from 1972’s “Piano Improvisations Vol.2”.
Launched in 2021, ‘The Montreux Years’ is the embodiment of the spirit of the Montreux Jazz Festival and the legacy of its much-loved founder, Claude Nobs. Nobs refused to compromise on quality or settle for anything other than the best and this ethos lives on in the superb quality of the recordings compiled in ‘The Montreux Years’. Mastering has been performed by Tony Cousins at London’s iconic Metropolis Studios, incorporating MQA to capture the original sound of the special live performances. Like previous releases of the series, “Chick Corea: The Montreux Years” will be accompanied by exclusive liner notes and previously unseen photography.
Available to buy NOW, “Chick Corea: The Montreux Years” is the sixth instalment of the Montreux Years series, which began with music titans Nina Simone and Etta James, followed by Marianne Faithful and Muddy Waters, and the 2022 release from John McLaughlin. Having received critical acclaim worldwide, both Nina Simone: The Montreux Years and John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years, debuted at #1 on the UK Official Jazz & Blues album chart.