Win ABBA Gold Vinyl

ABBA GOLD was first released on September 21, 1992. To date, the album has gained more than 32 million sales worldwide and is the 2nd highest selling album of all time in the UK, spending over 1055 weeks on the Official UK album chart, making it the longest running album in the Official Albums Chart Top 100 ever.
Including 19 of ABBA’s biggest hits such as ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’, ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘The Winner Takes It All’,it has become a staple amongst fans for three decades.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary, ABBA Gold will be released on the following formats on 23rd September:
• BRAND NEW - 2LP Picture Disc: heavyweight vinyl, housed in die-cut gatefold sleeve
• BRAND NEW - Gold Cassette, also available on black cassette
• Gold 2LP: Gold 2 x 180g vinyl
Brand new limited-edition ABBA merch items will also be available
