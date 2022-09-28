COMPETITION

Win ‘Grit’ CDs by The Kut

Ends: 28 September 2022
The Kut’s new album “GRIT” is a story of independence, passion & purpose. From the contagious award winning “ANIMO” to the closing punk rock strides of “And 1 More…” the long-awaited sophomore oozes courage, resilience and punk rock spirit, so much so that the album has reached No.1 in the Official UK Rock & Metal Charts. It’s a knowing pep talk on following your instincts, from one of the UK’s most hotly tipped underground artists. Produced by James LeRock (Def Leppard / Skindred), The Kut leads on vocals/guitar on the album, moonlighting as drummer & bassist on two tracks, alongside her women in music collective.

The Kut is a British rock solo-artist. A multi-instrumentalist, songwriter & PhD Graduate, she’s a Double Award Winner in the UK Songwriting Contest, winning UKSC Best Rock Song & UKSC Best Music Video with ‘ANIMO’ (meaning courage) & Winner of the International Songwriting Rock Award (Mar ’22).

The Kut was awarded Arts Council funding to create her second studio album, featuring her touring line up. Recent tour dates include a headline set at Isle of Wight Festival, River Stage & the MVT National Lottery #REVIVELIVE Tour. Tours span eight countries to date with festivals including Download, Camden Rocks, Rebellion & BBC Introducing Stages.

The album features indie hit singles ‘ANIMO’ & ‘SATELLITE’, that have amassed 3000+ airplays, inc. from Kerrang!, BBC London, BBC Wales, BBC Intro Lancs, Planet Rock, Total Rock, HRH Radio, Amazing Radio & AAA, College & Specialist Radio in 20 US states.

‘ANIMO’ Charted at #8 Physical, #35 Sales & #76 Downloads in the UK Charts (Nov ’21) & at #87 in the USA Submodern Singles (Indie Airplay) Top 100. ‘SATELLITE’ charted at #22 in the UK Sales Chart, #22 in Downloads Chart & #13 Physical. It also charted at #10 in USA’s NACC MMD Top Singles (Heat seeker).



The Kut July UK tour dates:

In-Store Daytime Acoustic:

Sat 9th HMV Kettering
Sun 10th HMV High Wycombe
Tue 12th HMV Portsmouth
Wed 13th FOPP London
Thur 14th HMV Oxford

Full band ‘GRIT’ Tour:

Thur 21st SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
Fri 22nd LONDON Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat 23rd BATH Moles
Tue 26th WORCESTER Drummonds
Wed 27th CHESTER Live Rooms
Thur 28th LANCASTER Bobbin
Fri 29th EDINBURGH Bannermans
Sat 30th NEWCASTLE Trillians
Sun 31st HULL O’Rileys

Get info & tickets here.

