Win Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder tickets

Double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith will perform a huge, outdoor summer show in the beautiful surroundings of Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire this summer. Taking place on 5th August, Paloma will be supported by none other than the UK’s Eurovision star, Sam Ryder.Paloma Faith will be performing an array of hits from her extensive and much loved repertoire. Fans will be singing along to classics such as “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby” as well as new songs from her fifth studio album “Infinite Things”.It’s been a busy year for the singer with Paloma releasing her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ earlier this year which received praise from critics and fans for its insight into the pop star's life and frank discussions around motherhood. She also entered the world of interior design with the launch of her Paloma Home collection as well as filming season 3 of Pennyworth and the prequel series to Stephen Fears’ movie Dangerous Liaisons.Sam Ryder has had an incredible couple of years. As the world went into lockdown in 2020, Sam Ryder uploaded the first of his now infamous cover versions, quickly catching the attention of famous fans such as Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and even Elton John! His videos were featured as widely as The Ellen Show in the USA to BBC Newsbeat in the UK and his following on TikTok rocketed into the millions. After being named the most popular UK artist on TikTok for the second year running in 2021, beating off competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran, KSI and Dua Lipa, he was announced as the UK entry to the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. His performance shot him to stardom and the top of the charts with his anthem ‘Spaceman.’With Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder on the lineup, crowds at Hatfield Park on 5th August can expect something very special.