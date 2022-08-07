Win 1 of 3 copies of Camel Power Club’s new album on vinyl
Ends: 07 August 2022
Highly regarded emerging French outfit Camel Power Club has just released one of the finest albums of 2022 with ‘Narukanaga’. The luxurious 19-track double album feels like a dream world above the clouds with, in which the symbiosis of indie-electronic production combines with the timbres of escapist narratives.
Mysteriously titled, ‘Narukanaga’ is a name which did not give any results on google before Camel Power Club announced it as his album title. A word said to of been found by frontman Léonard in an antique spell book, the collection of songs on show within ‘Narukanaga’ are equally elusive. It’s pop without being naïve and indie without being cliché, with Camel Power Club’s clever catchy song-writing and eclectic display of sound flavours always providing a treat for the ears.
Take for example latest single ‘Bamtak’, in which exotic percussions melt into sophisticated guitar riffs, conjuring Hawaiian beaches and previous single ‘EIGISYG’, with its leading drums and joyful yet nostalgic guitar riffs. Album opening track ‘Blunt’, with its laid-back summery beats and harmonies, works its way further and further under the skin on each listen, while ‘Change It All’ is a sparkling poignant track with airy vocals and a slight tint of melancholy pervading. There’s lots to delve into with ‘Narukanaga’, like a rich ice cream selection topped with sweet sauces, many of the tracks combine deep atmospheres with beach ready rhythmic hooks, perfect for indie or mood playlists.
Watch the video for ‘Bamtak’ here:
Camel Power Club started composing in 2014, with a first 4-track EP release "Sputnik". 'Fisher', his first single, took off unexpectedly well without any support, still keeping its first position as his top Spotify track as of today, approaching the 10M plays. In mid-2017, Camel Power Club then released a more popish EP "Baïkonour", keeping the spatial theme at the core of his identity. Touring around these releases has taken Camel Power Club all over the world, from Mexico where he played one of the biggest South American festivals (Tecate Pal’Norte, Monterrey) to Eastern Europe (Zorlu PSM, Istanbul).
In 2020, Camel Power Club returned and released a new 5-track EP "Why Can't We All Be Friends for the Few Years Left?": a new opus with brighter colours and tropical influences and ‘Narukanaga’ builds on this with an even bigger sound and more top-notch new material.
The strength of songs and quality of production on ‘Narukanaga’ show why Camel Power Club has been finding fans all over the world and selling out shows including two recent dates at London’s Bermondsey Social Club.