Win Crash Helmuts 'Crash Course' CDs

Crash Helmuts – Crash CourseSmash new album project from the Crash HelmutsSongs include their latest top hit ‘Living Without You’ and ‘Someone In Your Eyes’With the lockdown restrictions of 2020/1 well in place and under pressure from family and friends, the Crash Helmuts – brothers Norbert and Johann Helmutt – started penning an album of happy and up-tempo music to raise a smile. As Norbert commented – “music to lift the spirit and the soul”.The Crash Helmuts – two well respected international recording stars – started work in early March of this year and as the recordings took shape, the musical and vocal quality of the tracks shone through. The labour of love had become an item of reality.Taking on many genres, ‘Crash Course’ is a well-crafted album reflecting a crossover of schlager, pop and electro with a true European style and feel. Norbert and Johann have shifted the sound to an electronic, generic pop music sound with generous use of synths.Typical Schlager music is a style of European popular music that is generally a catchy instrumental accompaniment to vocal pieces of pop music with simple, happy-go-lucky, easy listening and often-sentimental lyrics. The style has been frequently represented at the Eurovision Song Contest.So, sit back, turn up the volume and get ready for a Crash Course from the Crash Helmuts!Tracklisting1. Living Without You2. My Foundation3. Someday Girl4. So Special5. All Out Love6. Save Me7. Powerful Thing8. Someone In Your Eyes9. Another Place10. Think About It Girl11. She’s Coming On12. I Win Again13. Every Beat Of My Heart14. When She Smiles15. Love Land