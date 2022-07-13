Win Crash Helmuts 'Crash Course' CDs

Crash Helmuts – Crash Course
Smash new album project from the Crash Helmuts
Songs include their latest top hit ‘Living Without You’ and ‘Someone In Your Eyes’
With the lockdown restrictions of 2020/1 well in place and under pressure from family and friends, the Crash Helmuts – brothers Norbert and Johann Helmutt – started penning an album of happy and up-tempo music to raise a smile. As Norbert commented – “music to lift the spirit and the soul”.
The Crash Helmuts – two well respected international recording stars – started work in early March of this year and as the recordings took shape, the musical and vocal quality of the tracks shone through. The labour of love had become an item of reality.
Taking on many genres, ‘Crash Course’ is a well-crafted album reflecting a crossover of schlager, pop and electro with a true European style and feel. Norbert and Johann have shifted the sound to an electronic, generic pop music sound with generous use of synths.
Typical Schlager music is a style of European popular music that is generally a catchy instrumental accompaniment to vocal pieces of pop music with simple, happy-go-lucky, easy listening and often-sentimental lyrics. The style has been frequently represented at the Eurovision Song Contest.
So, sit back, turn up the volume and get ready for a Crash Course from the Crash Helmuts!
Tracklisting
1. Living Without You
2. My Foundation
3. Someday Girl
4. So Special
5. All Out Love
6. Save Me
7. Powerful Thing
8. Someone In Your Eyes
9. Another Place
10. Think About It Girl
11. She’s Coming On
12. I Win Again
13. Every Beat Of My Heart
14. When She Smiles
15. Love LandTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with CRASH HELMUTS in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.