Win Weekend tickets Leighton Live

We have a pair of Leighton Live Weekend tickets to give away to one lucky reader!
Leighton Live will take place this June with headliners including UB40, Ministry of Sound Disco, The Halle and Sister Sledge.
Leighton Live festival has today announced the headliners for the event that will take place in Lancashire this June, with the lineup to include UB40, Ministry of Sound Disco, Sister Sledge and The Halle.
The one-off festival, sponsored by Booths, will take place on the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend (Friday 3rd - Sunday 5th June), in the historic grounds of Leighton Hall Estate in Carnforth.
With a wide variety of acts taking to the stage across the three days, Leighton Live is setting up for a musical extravaganza over the weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. With an incredible lineup of live music, plus a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on site, the festival looks to be an event that's not to be missed.
On the opening day (Friday 3rd June), taking to the stage will be the iconic band UB40, featuring lead singer Ali Campbell. The English reggae and pop band formed in 1978 and had more than 50 singles in the UK charts and also achieved considerable international success. Support will come from Reggae Roast with lots more to be announced.
Saturday (4th June) will be a day and night filled with dancing as iconic disco family Sister Sledge , who played at Highest Point in 2018, perform followed by a brand-new live show from Ministry of Sound Disco, a 15-piece band celebrating the very best in disco and house hits. The ‘We are Family’ singers are an American vocal group which consists of four sisters that formed in 1971, achieving huge international success. There will be DJ sets throughout the day from Hacienda legend Graeme Park and Manchester’s premier club night, Funkademia.
To close the festival on Sunday (5th June) there will be an all day picnic with activities for all of the family with the highlight of the evening coming from The Hallé symphony orchestra who will present the magnificent Last Night of the Proms with very special guest soprano Laura Wright. Expect plenty of sing-alongs and flag waving. The weekend will end on a high with a huge firework display.
Whilst the weekend is going to be filled with incredible music, there is also the opportunity to explore the beautiful grounds of Leighton Hall, the ancestral home of the world-renowned Gillow furniture family, with its extensive lawns and 19th century Walled Garden. There will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy across the weekend with access to a woodland walk, and an adventure playground on site.
Leighton Hall is located just outside the market town of Carnforth which is a great area for walkers and cyclists to explore. There will also be a variety of premier street food traders and drinks to enjoy on site.
The festival is sure to be a wonderful few days which will not only highlight some amazing musical acts, but also showcase many local food and drink traders, all within such a beautiful setting at Leighton Hall. Supporting local events and producers is a key part of our brand, so we hope the festival will be a huge success and drive trade for the surrounding businesses after such a tough couple of years.”
Tickets will be available on Friday 18th March at 10am exclusively from Skiddle
with the starting price of £40 for a day ticket and £115 for the full three days. Under 10’s go free, and teen tickets start at £15.To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with LEIGHTON LIVE in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
