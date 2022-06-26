Win Lovers Rock: The Soulful Sound Of Romantic Reggae LPs

Legendary label Trojan Records today announce the release of their latest compilation: Lovers Rock: The Soulful Sound of Romantic Reggae. Released on 27th May, the album celebrates the uniquely British and hugely influential sound of lovers rock and comes in both double vinyl, triple CD and digital versions.The first British reggae sub-genre to achieve ‘outernational’ success and influence the music of Jamaica, lovers rock was a dominating force in the UK scene, from the mid-Seventies through to the close of the Eighties.Developed largely as a counterpoint to the more militant style of roots reggae, the romantically-themed genre was heavily influenced by the styles of US R&B and the predominantly soulful Jamaican rock steady sound of the Sixties.Often overlooked by mainstream media, despite its chart success, interest in lovers rock skyrocketed following Steve’s McQueen’s award-winning 2020 BBC TV series Small Axe, the highlight of which was an aptly titled episode that paid tribute to the style and its impact upon British culture. Since then, interest in the genre has continued to grow internationally and reflecting this trend comes this handsomely packaged album.Comprising the most popular and influential recordings in the style, the collection includes works by such legendary British performers as Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson and Louisa Mark, alongside established Jamaican reggae royalty, notably Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, John Holt and Sugar Minott. With its focus firmly upon the best-loved romantic reggae sounds of the Seventies and Eighties (whilst the 3CD set also digs deep into the archive), this essential collection of dancefloor favourites provides the most authentic representation of lovers rock sounds yet to see issue.From its inception in 1968, Trojan Records changed the British musical and cultural landscape, bringing a new sound and ethos to the world. 