Win Lovers Rock: The Soulful Sound Of Romantic Reggae LPs

Legendary label Trojan Records today announce the release of their latest compilation: Lovers Rock: The Soulful Sound of Romantic Reggae. Released on 27th May, the album celebrates the uniquely British and hugely influential sound of lovers rock and comes in both double vinyl, triple CD and digital versions.
The first British reggae sub-genre to achieve ‘outernational’ success and influence the music of Jamaica, lovers rock was a dominating force in the UK scene, from the mid-Seventies through to the close of the Eighties.
Developed largely as a counterpoint to the more militant style of roots reggae, the romantically-themed genre was heavily influenced by the styles of US R&B and the predominantly soulful Jamaican rock steady sound of the Sixties.
Often overlooked by mainstream media, despite its chart success, interest in lovers rock skyrocketed following Steve’s McQueen’s award-winning 2020 BBC TV series Small Axe, the highlight of which was an aptly titled episode that paid tribute to the style and its impact upon British culture. Since then, interest in the genre has continued to grow internationally and reflecting this trend comes this handsomely packaged album.
Comprising the most popular and influential recordings in the style, the collection includes works by such legendary British performers as Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson and Louisa Mark, alongside established Jamaican reggae royalty, notably Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, John Holt and Sugar Minott. With its focus firmly upon the best-loved romantic reggae sounds of the Seventies and Eighties (whilst the 3CD set also digs deep into the archive), this essential collection of dancefloor favourites provides the most authentic representation of lovers rock sounds yet to see issue.
From its inception in 1968, Trojan Records changed the British musical and cultural landscape, bringing a new sound and ethos to the world. Introducing the music of Jamaica to the UK and wider audiences, it brought the likes of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Desmond Dekker, The Pioneers, Bob Marley, Prince Buster and Jimmy Cliff to a mainstream audience. Now part of the BMG family, the label celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.Lovers Rock: The Soulful Sound of Romantic Reggae Tracklist:
Tracklist Vinyl:
LP1 - SIDE 1:
1. Silly Games – Janet Kay
2. Hopelessly In Love – Carroll Thompson
3. I’m In Love With A Dreadlocks - Brown Sugar
4. I’m Still In Love With You – Marcia Aitken
5. Keep It Like It Is - Louisa Mark
6. Can’t Go Through With Life - Marie Pierre
7. Caught You In A Lie – Louisa Mark
LP1 - SIDE 2:
1. We’ve Got A Good Thing Going – Sugar Minott
2. Money In My Pocket – Dennis Brown
3. You Make Me Feel So Good – Ruddy Thomas & Susan Cadogan
4. Dim The Light – Winston Reedy
5. Someone Loves You, Honey – June ‘J.C.’ Lodge
6. Taxi – Leroy Brown
LP2 - SIDE 1:
1. Night Nurse – Gregory Isaacs
2. I’m So Sorry – Carroll Thompson
3. Getting Cozy - The In Crowd
4. When Push Comes To Shove – Freddie McGregor
5. Lovers Race - Sugar Minott
6. Wildfire – Dennis Brown & John Holt
LP2 - SIDE 2:
1. I’m Still Waiting – Delroy Wilson
2. Walk Away - Marie Pierre
3. Love Has Found A Way – Dennis Brown
4. Paradise (In Your Eyes) – Winston Reedy
5. Ghetto Queen – John Holt
6. Key To The World – Ruddy Thomas
Tracklist CD/Digital:
CD1
1. Silly Games – Janet Kay
2. Hopelessly In Love - Carroll Thompson
3. I'm In Love With A Dreadlocks - Brown Sugar
4. Devoted To You - Sister Stern
5. Choose Me (7" mix) - Dennis Bovell as African Stone
6. Just A Little Bit - Carroll Thompson
7. Baby Love - Winston Reedy
8. (Love Comes From The Most) Unexpected Places - Hortense Ellis
9. Spell (7" mix) - Sylvia Tella
10. I Can't Give You Anything (But My Love) (7" mix) - The J Sisters
11. I'm Still In Love With You - Marcia Aitken
12. Can't Go Through With Life - Marie Pierre
13. Keep It Like It Is - Louisa Mark
14. African Queen - Errol Campbell
15. Reflections Of My Life (7” mix) - Barry Biggs & Ruddy Thomas
16. Moi Emma Ooh - Winston Reedy
17. Cry - Angelique
18. When I Think Of You (7" mix) - Ruddy Thomas
19. Baby My Love - Fil Callendar & The In Crowd
20. Caught You In A Lie - Louisa Mark
CD2
1. Money In My Pocket (1978 version) – Dennis Brown
2. We’ve Got A Good Thing Going – Sugar Minott
3. You Make Me Feel So Good – Ruddy Thomas & Susan Cadogan
4. Dim The Light – Winston Reedy
5. Someone Loves You, Honey – June ‘J.C.’ Lodge
6. Taxi (7” mix) – Leroy Brown
7. Loving Pauper - Ruddy Thomas
8. You Will Never Find Another Love Like Mine - John Holt
9. Sweet Man - The In Crowd
10. Walk Away From Love (7” mix) - Ken Boothe
11. I’m Hurtin' Inside - Marcia Griffiths
12. Hooked On You - Delroy Wilson
13. Groovy Situation - Keith Rowe
14. Investigator - Cornel Campbell
15. Baby Love (1978 mix) - The Sensations
16. Have You Ever Been In Love - Dennis Brown
17. People Are Doing It Every Day - Delroy Wilson
18. I Want To Make It With You (12" mix) - Carroll Thompson & Sugar Minott
19. Sweetie Come Brush Me - John Holt
20. Can't Buy My Love - Dhaima
CD3:
1. Night Nurse – Gregory Isaacs
2. I’m So Sorry – Carroll Thompson
3. Getting Cozy (7” mix) - The In Crowd
4. When Push Comes To Shove – Freddie McGregor
5. Lovers Race - Sugar Minott
6. Wildfire – Dennis Brown & John Holt
7. Personally Speaking - Winston Reedy
8. Just One Moment Away - Ruddy Thomas
9. Supernatural Thing - Richard Ace
10. Hold On To What You've Got (7” mix) - Dennis Brown
11. Side Show (dancehall mix) - Barry Biggs
12. My Last Date (With You) - T. T. Ross
13. Lover's Rock In A J.A. Style - Freddie McGregor
14. Portrait of You - Gladwin Wright
15. I’m Still Waiting (12” mix) – Delroy Wilson
16. Walk Away (7" mix) - Marie Pierre
17. Love Has Found A Way – Dennis Brown
18. Paradise (In Your Eyes) – Winston Reedy
19. Ghetto Queen – John Holt
20. Key To The World – Ruddy ThomasWe have THREE LP sets to give away!
