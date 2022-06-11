Win 1 of 3 Supreme Unbeing ‘Enduring Physicality’ CDs

Supreme Unbeing to release second full-length album “Enduring Physicality” to keep challenging the people of the Earth of both individual, and societal, aspects of being human in today’s societySUPREME UNBEING is a mysterious 5-piece rock/metal band led by vocalist/prophet Zac Red, with his fellow prophets D.Vine (Lead Guitar), D.Sciple (Rhythm Guitar), Unknown (Bass) and Al Mytee (Drums). Although the band just recently transformed from animated characters into real flesh and blood entities, their impact has been felt in the physical domain since the release (October 2020) of their debut full-length album Enter Reality which garnered an 8/10 rating in Metal Hammer (Greece) and a 3rd place in “Album of the Year 2020” according to the readers of Sweden Rock Magazine, amongst other noteworthy accomplishments such landing Spotify Editorial Playlist placements on Thrashers and New Metal Tracks, and combining a staggering +10 million digital and video streams since their debut.Watch Supreme Unbeing’s video for ‘Savior’The evolution of Supreme Unbeing has truly been rocket-fueled, arriving in our pop-culture as animated characters just shy of 24 months ago, releasing their debut album amid the covid-19 pandemic, and yet to play a live show – the band has been extremely well received with loyal fans far and wide around the globe. Fast forward to present day, and the fact the band are now real-life entities, just like you and me, and as such, continue to explore and experience what our physical domain (our reality) has to offer, and what it takes to endure this physical existence, which is why the band, appropriately, decided to call the new album Enduring Physicality. Released May 5, 2022, Enduring Physicality is filled with 10 songs, or messages as the band likes to view them, that will help the listener to better understand both individual, and societal, aspects of being human in today’s society.“Being human, as in having a physical body, is something we all must endure while spending our time here on Earth. However, being human is not only about your physical body, but also about your mind and the thoughts you have, and how you control your body, and physical actions, with your thoughts. Being human is about understanding our desires, making difficult choices, balancing evil, learning to trust strangers, controlling our inner beasts, embracing darkness, overcoming hardship, coping with disasters, facing self-destruction, all the while trying to understand how we came about to exist on this planet in the first place. Our messages touch all of the topics above and will ease your thoughts about the enduring part so you can enjoy your life while you are here in this physical shape and form.” Says Zac RedMixed and mastered by grammy award nominated producer & mix engineer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy, Amaranthe, Evergray and countless more), the album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and all major streaming services from 5th May.Watch Supreme Unbeing’s video for ‘The Devil Smiles’“First, we entered reality, now, we will endure this physicality before we go on to…” concludes Zac Red of Supreme Unbeing.