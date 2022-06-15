Win Alec Benjamin tour tickets and CD

We have a CD and a pair of tickets to for any one of Alec Benjamin's UK shows to give away!
Tickets are on general sale now with the album out on April 15th. See dates below.
July
Sat 30 London O2 Kentish Town Forum
Sun 31 Manchester O2 Ritz
August
Fri 5 Glasgow SWG3 (TV studio)
Track Listing:
1. Dopamine Addict / 2. Hammers / 3. The Way You Felt / 4. Shadow Of Mine / 5. Speakers / 6. Hill I Will Die On / 7. Hipocrite / 8. Nancy Got A Haircut / 9. Nuance / 10. Devil Doesn’t Bargain / 11. Deniro / 12. Older / 13. One Wrong Turn
Having come a long way from the days of promoting his music in parking lots of concert venues, Alec Benjamin ended 2021 by playing to sold-out crowds across North America. With him, Alec brought on the road an already impressive CV, having reached 4B+ global streams, 10M+ social media followers across his platforms, 70M+ in playlist reach, and 1B+ YouTube views on his channel. Having had to cut short his most recent UK tour (supporting Lewis Capaldi in February 2020) due to the covid pandemic, Alec will be back for the below shows.
