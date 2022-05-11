Win The O Bones® Wireless Headphones

Orange Amplification Launch The O Bones® Wireless Headphones
The Complete Open Ear Listening Experience With Bone Conduction
Orange Amplification is delighted to add the O Bones® wireless headphones to its range. Using state-of-the-art bone conduction technology, they transmit audio waves via facial bones to deliver clear, clean mid and high pitch frequencies as well as deep, rich bass tones.
The soft rubber cushions of the O Bones® headphones are designed to sit on facial bones just in front of the user's ears. The vibrations created by music, voices and other sounds are then gently transmitted through the bones rather than air movement.
Included in the many advantages of this form of listening are being able to still hear external noises like traffic, conversations and other ambient sounds, the ability to blend sound so musicians can listen to their favourite track and hear as they play along to it. Plus, as the headphones do not sit inside the ear, ear hygiene can be improved and damage reduced.
The wireless Orange O Bones® offer great sound, and utilise 16mm speaker capsules to achieve a broad range of frequencies with surprisingly loud volume. Users not only hear the bass, they feel it, the mids are crystal clear and the highs are sharp and well defined. The ergo-dynamic design ensures a cosy, secure fit for comfortable listening whatever the activity. The O Bones® are also water resistant, making them perfect for running or cycling in the rain or even sweaty sessions in the gym or studio.
Powered by a lightweight rechargeable battery, the O Bones® can deliver up to eight hours of listening time and can be fully charged within an hour using the USB-C cable included. The headphones voice control is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, Siri/Google Assistant for truly hands-free use.
Available now at a very affordable £79.00 RRP, Orange O Bones® offer a great listening experience for users who wish to remain aware of their surroundings during all activities, indoors and outdoors. To find out more please click here
.To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with THE O BONES in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.