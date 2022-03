Win The French Dispatch Soundtrack Bundle:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK) FEATURING OSCAR™ WINNING COMPOSER ALEXANDRE DESPLAT TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 22 IN CONJUNCTION WITH THEATRICAL RELEASEJARVIS COCKER COMPANION ALBUM CHANSONS D’ENNUI TIP-TOP INSPIRED BY WES ANDERSON FILM TO BE RELEASED SIMULTANEOUSLYABKCO will release the original soundtrack to The French Dispatch, the new Wes Anderson film with an ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, and Anjelica Huston.With an original score by Academy Award™ winning composer Alexandre Desplat, the film’s original soundtrack will be released on CD and all digital platforms in conjunction with the Searchlight Pictures theatrical release of the film on October 22, 2021. The 2xLP vinyl edition will follow in early 2022.The French Dispatch revolves around a fictitious expatriate magazine that tells three stories published in this legendary journal. It celebrates writers and the thrill of great storytelling. Music plays a key and distinct role in each of the “chapters” of the film. Renown pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is featured in the film’s score and contributes a series of stunning solos on the recordings.ABKCO will offer a Super Deluxe Set containing the Double-LP of The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack), a Limited Edition set of The French Dispatch Art Cards, a double-sided poster and for the first fans to order, a printed copy of The French Dispatch Magazine.Pre-order The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack) here Along with Desplat’s gorgeous score, the album also features Jarvis Cocker’s impassioned cover of the French pop hit “Aline", originally written and recorded by French pop icon Christophe. Expanding on the universe of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson and Jarvis Cocker decided to collaborate on an entire album of French material from the same period entitled Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top – containing songs associated with artists like Françoise Hardy, Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot and Jacques Dutronc. This unique companion album has musical backing provided by JARV IS... plus Laetitia Sadier (Stereolab) featured on the duet “Paroles, Paroles.” The pre-order of Limited Super Deluxe Set from ABKCO contains the vinyl album, a double-sided poster and a limited edition 45 of “Aline” b/w “Paroles, Paroles.”Pre-order Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top by Jarvis Cocker here Jarvis Cocker’s Chansons d’Ennui is a tribute to French pop music and a musical extension of The French Dispatch that includes rendering of songs made known by a gallery of great French pop stars, including Dutronc (“Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous”), Francois Hardy (“Mon Ami La Rose”), Serge Gainsbourg (“Requiem Pour Un Con”) Brigitte Bardot (“Contact”) as well as songs by Dalida & Alain Delon, Marie LaFôret, Nino Ferrer & Radiah, Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem, Claude Channes and Max Berlin.Side OneObituary - Alexandre DesplatAfter You’ve Gone (from Sadie McKee)- Gene Austin with Candy and CocoSimone, Naked, Cell Block J. Hobby Room - Alexandre DesplatFiasco - Gus ViseurMoses Rosenthaler – Alexandre DesplatSide TwoI've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) - Grace JonesMouthwash de Menthe – Alexandre DesplatSonata For Mandolin and Guitar A-Dur, K. 331 Andante Grazioso con Variation VI. Variation 5 - Adagio – Boris Bjorn Bagger and Detlef TewesCadazio Uncles and Nephew Gallery – Alexandre DesplatInseguimento al Taxi (The Chase) (from Scent of Mystery) – Mario NascimbeneThe Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection – Alexandre DesplatSide ThreeL'Ultima Volta (from I Malamondo) – Ennio MorriconeTu m'as trop menti – Chantal GoyaJ'en déduis que je t'aime - Charles AznavourFugue No.2 in C minor (The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 871) - The Swingle SingersAdagio (from Comptes a rebours) – Georges DelerueSide FourPolice Cooking – Alexandre DesplatThe Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner – Alexandre DesplatKidnappers Lair – Alexandre DesplatA Multi-Pronged Battle Plan – Alexandre DesplatBlackbird Pie – Alexandre DesplatCommandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers and the Jeroboam – Alexandre DesplatAnimated Car Chase – Alexandre DesplatLt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing...) – Alexandre DesplatAline – Jarvis CockerJarvis Cocker – Chansons d’Ennui Tip-TopSide OneDans Ma ChambreWritten by Pedro Espinoza Prieto Originally performed by DalidaContactWritten by Serge Gainsbourg Originally performed by Brigitte BardotLa TendresseWritten by Hubert Yves Adrien Giraud, Noel Roux Originally performed by Marie LaFôretAmour, Je Te ChercheWritten by Nino Ferrer Originally performed by Nino Ferrer & RadiahLes Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont FlousWritten by Jacques Lanzmann, Jacques Dutronc Originally performed by Jacques DutroncIl Pleut Sur La GareWritten by Areski Belkacem, Brigitte FontaineOriginally performed by Brigitte Fontaine & Areski BelkacemSide TwoParoles, ParolesWritten by Matteo Chiosso, Giancarlo Del Re, Giovanni Ferrio Originally performed by Dalida & Alain DelonRequiem Pour Un ConWritten by Serge Gainsbourg, Michel Jean Piette Colombier Originally performed by Serge Gainsbourg in the film Le PachaMon Ami La RoseWritten by Cécille Caulier, Jacques Lacome D’Estalenx Originally performed by Françoise HardyMao MaoWritten by Gérard Guégan, Gérard Hugé Originally performed by Claude Channes in the film La ChinoiseElle Et MoiWritten by Pascal Jean Michel Valadon, Aaron Gilbert, Alex Payne, Jean Pierre Cerrone Originally performed by Max BerlinAlineWritten by Daniel Georges Jacq Bevilacqua Originally performed by Christophe