Win The French Dispatch Soundtrack Bundle:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK) FEATURING OSCAR™ WINNING COMPOSER ALEXANDRE DESPLAT TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 22 IN CONJUNCTION WITH THEATRICAL RELEASE
JARVIS COCKER COMPANION ALBUM CHANSONS D’ENNUI TIP-TOP INSPIRED BY WES ANDERSON FILM TO BE RELEASED SIMULTANEOUSLY
ABKCO will release the original soundtrack to The French Dispatch, the new Wes Anderson film with an ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, and Anjelica Huston.
With an original score by Academy Award™ winning composer Alexandre Desplat, the film’s original soundtrack will be released on CD and all digital platforms in conjunction with the Searchlight Pictures theatrical release of the film on October 22, 2021. The 2xLP vinyl edition will follow in early 2022.
The French Dispatch revolves around a fictitious expatriate magazine that tells three stories published in this legendary journal. It celebrates writers and the thrill of great storytelling. Music plays a key and distinct role in each of the “chapters” of the film. Renown pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is featured in the film’s score and contributes a series of stunning solos on the recordings.
ABKCO will offer a Super Deluxe Set containing the Double-LP of The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack), a Limited Edition set of The French Dispatch Art Cards, a double-sided poster and for the first fans to order, a printed copy of The French Dispatch Magazine.
Pre-order The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack) here
.
Along with Desplat’s gorgeous score, the album also features Jarvis Cocker’s impassioned cover of the French pop hit “Aline", originally written and recorded by French pop icon Christophe. Expanding on the universe of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson and Jarvis Cocker decided to collaborate on an entire album of French material from the same period entitled Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top – containing songs associated with artists like Françoise Hardy, Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot and Jacques Dutronc. This unique companion album has musical backing provided by JARV IS... plus Laetitia Sadier (Stereolab) featured on the duet “Paroles, Paroles.” The pre-order of Limited Super Deluxe Set from ABKCO contains the vinyl album, a double-sided poster and a limited edition 45 of “Aline” b/w “Paroles, Paroles.”
Pre-order Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top by Jarvis Cocker here
.
Jarvis Cocker’s Chansons d’Ennui is a tribute to French pop music and a musical extension of The French Dispatch that includes rendering of songs made known by a gallery of great French pop stars, including Dutronc (“Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous”), Francois Hardy (“Mon Ami La Rose”), Serge Gainsbourg (“Requiem Pour Un Con”) Brigitte Bardot (“Contact”) as well as songs by Dalida & Alain Delon, Marie LaFôret, Nino Ferrer & Radiah, Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem, Claude Channes and Max Berlin. The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack)
Side One
Obituary - Alexandre Desplat
After You’ve Gone (from Sadie McKee)- Gene Austin with Candy and Coco
Simone, Naked, Cell Block J. Hobby Room - Alexandre Desplat
Fiasco - Gus Viseur
Moses Rosenthaler – Alexandre Desplat
Side Two
I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) - Grace Jones
Mouthwash de Menthe – Alexandre Desplat
Sonata For Mandolin and Guitar A-Dur, K. 331 Andante Grazioso con Variation VI. Variation 5 - Adagio – Boris Bjorn Bagger and Detlef Tewes
Cadazio Uncles and Nephew Gallery – Alexandre Desplat
Inseguimento al Taxi (The Chase) (from Scent of Mystery) – Mario Nascimbene
The Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection – Alexandre Desplat
Side Three
L'Ultima Volta (from I Malamondo) – Ennio Morricone
Tu m'as trop menti – Chantal Goya
J'en déduis que je t'aime - Charles Aznavour
Fugue No.2 in C minor (The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 871) - The Swingle Singers
Adagio (from Comptes a rebours) – Georges Delerue
Side Four
Police Cooking – Alexandre Desplat
The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner – Alexandre Desplat
Kidnappers Lair – Alexandre Desplat
A Multi-Pronged Battle Plan – Alexandre Desplat
Blackbird Pie – Alexandre Desplat
Commandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers and the Jeroboam – Alexandre Desplat
Animated Car Chase – Alexandre Desplat
Lt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing...) – Alexandre Desplat
Aline – Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker – Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top
Side One
Dans Ma Chambre
Written by Pedro Espinoza Prieto Originally performed by Dalida
Contact
Written by Serge Gainsbourg Originally performed by Brigitte Bardot
La Tendresse
Written by Hubert Yves Adrien Giraud, Noel Roux Originally performed by Marie LaFôret
Amour, Je Te Cherche
Written by Nino Ferrer Originally performed by Nino Ferrer & Radiah
Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous
Written by Jacques Lanzmann, Jacques Dutronc Originally performed by Jacques Dutronc
Il Pleut Sur La Gare
Written by Areski Belkacem, Brigitte Fontaine
Originally performed by Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem
Side Two
Paroles, Paroles
Written by Matteo Chiosso, Giancarlo Del Re, Giovanni Ferrio Originally performed by Dalida & Alain Delon
Requiem Pour Un Con
Written by Serge Gainsbourg, Michel Jean Piette Colombier Originally performed by Serge Gainsbourg in the film Le Pacha
Mon Ami La Rose
Written by Cécille Caulier, Jacques Lacome D’Estalenx Originally performed by Françoise Hardy
Mao Mao
Written by Gérard Guégan, Gérard Hugé Originally performed by Claude Channes in the film La Chinoise
Elle Et Moi
Written by Pascal Jean Michel Valadon, Aaron Gilbert, Alex Payne, Jean Pierre Cerrone Originally performed by Max Berlin
Aline
Written by Daniel Georges Jacq Bevilacqua Originally performed by ChristopheWin The French Dispatch Soundtrack Bundle:
