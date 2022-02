Win Rhythms Sans Frontières tickets

Rhythms Sans Frontieres (RSF) is a brand new music and arts festival taking place from 1-3 July 2022 at Euston Park in Suffolk, UK. The event brings together performers and workshops in genres including indie, Latin, R&B, Jazz Fusion, Reggae, Bluegrass, and Afro-Beat as well as immersive speaker tents shining a spotlight on key environmental and human rights issues.The carefully curated music line-up includes a varied mix of global acts, including The Turbans, Addictive TV, The London Afrobeat Collective, Electric Jalaba, Muntu Valdo and all-female Afro-Latin jazz ensemble Colectiva.RSF are thrilled to announce a collaboration with Wild Paths and London’s Movimientos crew to get the party started in fine style on Friday night. The line-up includes Latin Jazz band Nebula Sun, US R&B singer Yaya Bey, high energy girl band All Day Breakfast Café and topping the bill the amazing 11 piece Jazz fusion group Levitation Orchestra. Wild Paths famous late-night Jazz Jam will follow.In a ground-making move, RSF festival will proudly boast a dedicated speaker tent where leading international NGOs and charities (including Amnesty International, Medecins sans Frontieres, Frank Water, and World Land Trust) will be presenting and giving talks on a number of key issues affecting the world today.Tickets from £38.Adult standard weekend ticket price from £166.Under-15s attend free.Further ticket info can be found here Gates open for camping from 9am on Friday 1 July 2022 and the arena will be open from midday on the same day. The event ends late on Sunday night, 3 July.Performing Artists:ABASS DODOO BANDADDICTIVE TVAFRICAN CHOIR OF NORFOLKALL-DAY BREAKFAST CAFÉCOLECTIVACUBANDAELECTRIC JALABAJOSE McGILL & THE VAGABANDLEVITATION ORCHESTRALONDON AFROBEAT COLLECTIVEMUNTU VALDONEBULA SUNTHE BEATBOX COLLECTIVETHE TURBANSYAYA BEYDJs:BOPPER RANKINGDJ DUBIOUSDJ MICHAELMOVIMIENTOS (feat. DJ Cal Jader & DJ Bushbby)Workshop Artists:ABASS DODOOAIDA DIOPANNA MUDEKAANNIE CUATROCLAUDIO KRONDUDA MOLEQUEFOOLHARDY CIRCUSJOE CAUDWELLJOHN ROWJON STERCKXJOSE FERRERALADIES OF MIDNIGHT BLUEMAGATTE FALLMARIANA PINHOMODOU DIOUFSOLO SORO