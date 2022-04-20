Win Rhythms Sans Frontières tickets

Rhythms Sans Frontieres (RSF) is a brand new music and arts festival taking place from 1-3 July 2022 at Euston Park in Suffolk, UK. The event brings together performers and workshops in genres including indie, Latin, R&B, Jazz Fusion, Reggae, Bluegrass, and Afro-Beat as well as immersive speaker tents shining a spotlight on key environmental and human rights issues.
The carefully curated music line-up includes a varied mix of global acts, including The Turbans, Addictive TV, The London Afrobeat Collective, Electric Jalaba, Muntu Valdo and all-female Afro-Latin jazz ensemble Colectiva.
RSF are thrilled to announce a collaboration with Wild Paths and London’s Movimientos crew to get the party started in fine style on Friday night. The line-up includes Latin Jazz band Nebula Sun, US R&B singer Yaya Bey, high energy girl band All Day Breakfast Café and topping the bill the amazing 11 piece Jazz fusion group Levitation Orchestra. Wild Paths famous late-night Jazz Jam will follow.
In a ground-making move, RSF festival will proudly boast a dedicated speaker tent where leading international NGOs and charities (including Amnesty International, Medecins sans Frontieres, Frank Water, and World Land Trust) will be presenting and giving talks on a number of key issues affecting the world today.
Tickets from £38.
Adult standard weekend ticket price from £166.
Under-15s attend free.
Further ticket info can be found here
.
Gates open for camping from 9am on Friday 1 July 2022 and the arena will be open from midday on the same day. The event ends late on Sunday night, 3 July.
Performing Artists:
ABASS DODOO BAND
ADDICTIVE TV
AFRICAN CHOIR OF NORFOLK
ALL-DAY BREAKFAST CAFÉ
COLECTIVA
CUBANDA
ELECTRIC JALABA
JOSE McGILL & THE VAGABAND
LEVITATION ORCHESTRA
LONDON AFROBEAT COLLECTIVE
MUNTU VALDO
NEBULA SUN
THE BEATBOX COLLECTIVE
THE TURBANS
YAYA BEY
DJs:
BOPPER RANKING
DJ DUBIOUS
DJ MICHAEL
MOVIMIENTOS (feat. DJ Cal Jader & DJ Bushbby)
Workshop Artists:
ABASS DODOO
AIDA DIOP
ANNA MUDEKA
ANNIE CUATRO
CLAUDIO KRON
DUDA MOLEQUE
FOOLHARDY CIRCUS
JOE CAUDWELL
JOHN ROW
JON STERCKX
JOSE FERRERA
LADIES OF MIDNIGHT BLUE
MAGATTE FALL
MARIANA PINHO
MODOU DIOUF
SOLO SORO We have a pair of tickets to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with RSF in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
Promoter Terms and conditions.