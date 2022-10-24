Win ABBA at 50 Book

ABBA at 50by Carl Magnus PalmHardback £308th September 2022Carl Magnus Palm is regarded as the world’s leading ABBA historian.He has written or co-written eight ABBA books including ABBA: The Complete Recordings first published in 1994 (Century 22) and revised and expanded in 2017, it won the Association for Recorded Sound Collections Award for Best Popular Music Discography in 2018; and the critically acclaimed Bright Lights Dark Shadows: The Real Story of ABBA, (Omnibus, 2001), the first comprehensive biography about ABBA.In addition Carl Magnus Palm has co-produced a number of television programmes about the band, contributed to Stockholm’s ABBA The Museum, and worked as a consultant to Polar Music in the reissuing of ABBA’s music.The world's leading Abba historian charts the journey of the Swedish quartet, from humble beginnings in post-war Sweden to global superstardom, in this full- colour illustrated bookEmerging victorious from Eurovision in 1974 with winning tune “Waterloo,” ABBA catapulted to fame and captured hearts across the world with their melodic and ever-so-catchy pop songs. Formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Agnetha Fältskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, ABBA became one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982 with classic hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight”) and “Knowing Me, Knowing You.”Although ABBA never officially announced their break-up, their final public performance together was on 11 December, 1982 on the British TV programme The Late, Late Breakfast Show, broadcast live from Stockholm. A decade on from their demise, a compilation of their greatest hits, ABBA Gold was released and became a global bestseller. In 1999, ABBA's music was adapted into the successful musical Mamma Mia! A film of the same name was released in 2008, with sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again , premiering in 2018. In 2021, after a forty-year hiatus, the band released a new albumVoyage, and announced an accompanying concert featuring their digital avatars, dubbed “ABBAtars.”ABBA at 50 charts the journey of the Swedish quartet, from humble beginnings in post-war Sweden to global superstardom. Beautifully illustrated with 200 essential images, it examines the group’s enduring legacy and much-loved musical repertoire of perfectly crafted pop. From the group’s outlandish outfits to the toll commercial success took on the private.