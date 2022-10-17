Win Lady Gaga Applause Book

Lady GagaApplauseBy Annie ZaleskiHardback £251 September 2022ANNIE ZALESKI is an award-winning journalist and author based in Cleveland, Ohio. She has contributed to publications such as Rolling Stone, NPR Music, The Guardian, Salon, Time, Billboard, and The Los Angeles Times, amongst others. Her first book, Duran Duran’s Rio, was published by Bloomsbury Academic as part of the 33 1/3 series, in 2021. Lady Gaga: Applause is her first book for Palazzo Editions.As one of the world’s best-selling musicians, Lady Gaga has set the musical bar high.Since her debut album, The Fame (2008), she has sold more than 124 million records and scooped numerous awards, including twelve Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, and eighteen MTV Music Video Awards. Yet she is much more than a musician.At the helm of the Haus of Gaga — a close-knit circle of behindthe-scenes creatives — Lady Gaga is a performance artist like no other; her forward-thinking fashions and innovations mark her out as the ultimate maverick. Recently, she has reinvented herself as an accomplished jazz performer, dueting with legendary singer Tony Bennett on Cheek to Cheek (2014) and Love For Sale (2021), while also proving herself a consummate actor with lead roles in A Star Is Born (2018) and House of Gucci (2021). And with her advocacy for LGBT rights and active championing of kindness via the Born This Way Foundation, co-founded with her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2011, it’s clear to see why her fans adore her.Lady Gaga: Applause is a celebration of a true artist of our time. Illustrated throughout with stunning photography and complementary fashion segments, this comprehensive history follows Lady Gaga’s ever-evolving and often unpredictable career, and is testament to her many talents. A must for Little Monsters everywhere.