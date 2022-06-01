Win The Velvet Underground Book

The fascinating, multi-faceted story of perhaps the most mysterious and unique rock band ever to exist.Over half a century since they exploded inevitably onto New York’s underground music and art scenes, the legacy and mythology of The Velvet Underground continues to resonate and grow, as new generations embrace their enigmatic command of the darkest strain of alternative cool.Lou Reed, John Cale, Nico, Sterling Morrison and Moe Tucker, with the naïve encouragement of Andy Warhol, created a world of music, words and scenes which blew up the notion of the peace-and-love sixties and tapped into a nocturnal milieu of art, literature, drugs, sex and decadence. Their albums survive as caustic classics, among the most influential records ever made.Not only did author Chris Roberts interview the late Lou Reed three times, he was also once told, “Move – you are sitting on my coat” by the unmistakable voice of Nico, backstage at a gig. Here he recounts and celebrates the fascinating, multi-faceted story of perhaps the most mysterious and unique rock band ever to exist. A complex, contrary, clashing set of characters who came together to start fires while drawing down darkness, The Velvets’ legend will forever run run run.The Velvet Underground Chris RobertsPublished by Palazzo Editions7th April 2022Hardback £14.99