Win Starsailor 'Love Is Here' 20th Anniversary Double Vinyl & CD

STARSAILOR
‘LOVE IS HERE’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION
Starsailor are set to release a 20th anniversary Deluxe Edition version of their debut album, Love Is Here, on 28th January 2022. The new edition of the classic debut is available to pre-order now
.
Originally released in 2001, Love Is Here saw the band establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with, reaching No 2 in the UK album chart and winning them a worldwide fanbase. The album featured five UK Top 40 singles (Fever, Good Souls, Alcoholic, Lullaby and Poor Misguided Fool), with Alcoholic hitting No 10 in the chart.
The release features the original album with a bonus disc full of covers (songs by Bill Withers, Gram Parsons and Van Morrison); demos; session recordings; five brand-new, specially recorded 20th Anniversary Edition tracks; and newly written liner notes by the band.
Frontman James Walsh on the new versions featured: “With the new tracks we didn’t want to simply re-record the same versions so we worked on new arrangements & new sounds. Way To Fall is much more understated and gentle than the original but it works really well and Good Souls envokes the powerful song it’s turned into after numerous big live performances where it’s had to take on a larger life than the subtle studio recording on Love Is Here.”
Pre-order ‘Love Is Here’ 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition here
.
2CD/2LP Track List:
CD1/LP1
1. Tie Up My Hands
2. Poor Misguided Fool
3. Alcoholic
4. Lullaby
5. Way To Fall
6. Fever
7. She Just Wept
8. Talk Her Down
9. Love Is Here
10. Good Souls
11. Coming Down
CD2/LP2
1. Good Souls (20th Anniversary Version) *
2. Alcoholic (20th Anniversary Version) *
3. Love Is Here (20th Anniversary Version) *
4. Fever (20th Anniversary Version) *
5. Way To Fall (20th Anniversary Version) *
6. From A Whisper To A Scream (KCRW Session)
7. Grandma’s Hands (Bill Withers cover)
8. Hot Burrito #2 (The Flying Burrito Brothers Cover)
9. Coming down (Band Version – Original Demo)
10. The Way Young Lovers Do (Van Morrison Cover)
* Previously Unreleased To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with STARSAILOR in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.