Win a day in a music studio with a trained tutor

Win a day’s music production training with a professional tutor. 18 places up for grabs at Community Music’s Studios 5 minutes from Brick Lane.
The day will take place on Saturday 2nd April 2022 the lucky winners will have access to…
– Recording live drums with a professional drummer – Sampling and resampling – Using drums through EQ and effects
The course will be taught by one of CM’s professional tutors. Each of you will have your own workstation to apply the principles and experiment… And take the material away to work on it back at your own HQ
The closing date for entries is 13th Feb 2022. All you need to do is email enter below and give a reason why you should have a space.
The best entries will be picked and contacted before 13th Feb 2022. You must be free to take part in the day’s course in Saturday 2nd April 2022 and be able to travel to London at your own expense.
The Creative Music Production and Business Foundation Degree - more info Changing Lives Through Music
For over 35 years Community Music, the UK’s longest running community music organisation, has been at the forefront of music education, assisting young producers and musicians gain and improve skills needed to establish a career in the music and creative industries where they would otherwise lack the resources and guidance to do so.
Supported by the Arts Council, Community Music helps aspiring young musicians working across all music genres, through showcasing, networking, mentoring and training opportunities. The organisation provides free rehearsal space, studio access, events and drawing in key figures in the industry to advise young people.
The Creative Music Production and Business Foundation Degree is a two-year, full-time course that firstly explores the different areas of music production and the music industry, and then goes on to focus on business development, personal development and career planning.
Fees are approximately £3,000 cheaper than other universities providing the same course and over 80% of students go on to a career in the music industry or further education. Community Music aims to keep fees low to encourage people from all backgrounds to apply. Previous qualifications are not essential, and Community Music looks for motivation, attitude and people with ambition for the future. Community Music boasts a fantastic array of graduates in an industry that is highly competitive.
Community Music graduate Tom Barnes is one third of TMS. TMS are a Grammy nominated English songwriting and record production team. They have written 1 US number 1 single & 6 UK number 1 singles including Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
Tom said, “I studied production at Community Music and know the quality of their training firsthand. The course is a great way for knowledge to be passed forward to young producers”
Community Music is now accepting applications for the September 2022 start.
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC.