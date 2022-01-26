Win The Who 'Much Too Much' Books

THE WHOMUCH TOO MUCH Mike EvansIncluding rarely published photographsComprehensive track-by-track account of all the Who’s studio and live albumsComplete album discographyDetailed text includes interviews and quotes from over fifty years of press coverageForeword by Keith Altham – The Who’s PR Manager from 1971-1987Still making sensational live appearances on the international concert circuit, the Who have been rivalled only by the Rolling Stones as an enduring rock phenomenon for over half a century.From their early days as the Detours, they were at the vanguard of the UK mod movement in the mid-1960s, in 1965 striking gold as the Who with “Can’t Explain”, followed by “My Generation” which became a true anthem of its time.Through the triumphs of Pete Townshend’s ambitious creations in Tommy and Quadrophenia, to the tragedy of the passing of drummer Keith Moon and bass player Jon Entwistle, the book follows the group’s tumultuous history via incisive text, archive reviews and interviews, and a track-by-track summary of all the Who’s studio and live albums.Sumptuously illustrated with a wealth of colour and black-and-white photography, The Who: Much Too Much is a must-have celebration of one of the key names in rock music history.AUTHORA musician on the 1960s R&B and rock scene, Mike Evans began writing about music in the 1970s, presenting a weekly show on local radio and as a regular contributor to the leading UK music weekly Melody Maker. As well as commissioning and editing dozens of books on popular culture, as author titles have included the best- selling Elvis; A Celebration, Ray Charles: The Birth of Soul, The Blues: A Visual History and Woodstock: Three Days that Rocked the World (2009, updated 2019).Published by Palazzo | www.palazzoeditions.com I Hardback £25 | 224 pages | 275 × 215 mm 150 colour illustrations