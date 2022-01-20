Win Chad Lawson signed CDs

CHAD LAWSON ANNOUNCES NEW CHRISTMAS EP
CHRISTMAS IN MY DREAMS
Composer and pianist Chad Lawson announces his new holiday EP, Christmas in My Dreams, set for release on the 8th of October. Showcasing Lawson’s signature emotive sound, the four-track collection includes a unique collaboration between Lawson and the vocals of adored singer Dinah Washington, with Chad accompanying the vocal track of Dinah’s enchanting version of Silent Night. Listen to this never-before-heard version here
.
In addition to the standout arrangement of Silent Night, the EP also features three new renditions of well-loved holiday tunes such as Have Yourself a Merry Christmas and I’ll Be Home for Christmas. The end result is an instant classic that is sure to become a part of many Christmases to come.
Since the release of Lawson’s 2020 major label debut, You Finally Knew, his role as one of the leading American post-classical artists has grown exponentially. He has surpassed over 140 million global streams, the track Stay has become a fixture on the Top 25 Billboard Classical chart for 74 consecutive weeks, and Stay was the number one classical track in 2020 for all of Universal Music Group. Additionally, his name and music in the relaxation/meditation space has become well-known to those who seek ways to reduce stress and improve emotional health – as his recent nomination for an iHeart Radio Podcast award for his popular Calm It Down podcast easily shows his connection to that audience.
A former jazz musician who spent two years touring stadiums as part of Julio Iglesias’ live band, Chad Lawson began his solo career in 2009 when the stress took a toll on his own health. He wrote his debut solo piano album, Set On A Hill, while suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that had left him bedridden. In 2011, his album The Piano attracted mainstream media attention. Two years later, Chad repeated the feat with The Bach Variations. Today, Lawson’s expressive sound has become a staple of some of the world’s most popular playlists, introducing new generations to classical music with contemporary techniques and modern-day interpretations.
Tracklist
1. Silent Night (feat. Dinah Washington vocals)
2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Arr. for String Quartet by Geoff Lawson)
3. The Christmas Waltz (Solo Piano)
4. I'll Be Home for Christmas (Solo Piano)
