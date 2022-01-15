Win ABBA Forever - The Winner Takes It All DVDs

The definitive, up-to-date telling of the ABBA story
Gold Award Winner at the New York Festivals (Music Doc category) – October 2021
Winner of five 2020 Remi Gold Awards at Worldfest Houston
ABBA Forever – The Winner Takes It All is the definitive up-to-date telling of the ABBA story featuring all four members of the band. It’s been fifty years since ABBA’s founders met, forty years since their last concert and twenty years since the stage show Mamma Mia! became a worldwide phenomenon.
This new, multi-Gold Award winning, in-depth music documentary tells their story from the birth of the band to today. Packed full of new interviews, commentary and special sequences filmed with all four band members of ABBA, plus rare archive footage and a feast of ABBA songs.
ABBA band members talk about their lives, their songs and how it all came to be. Guests include Pete Waterman, Bono, Donny Osmond, Neil Sedaka, Barbara Dickson, broadcaster Paul Gambaccini and ABBA engineer Michael Tretow.
DVD INCLUDES EXTENDED CLIPS OF THE FOLLOWING TRACKS:
Waterloo
Dancing Queen
The Winner Takes It All
Fernando
I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do
SOS
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Money, Money, Money
Does Your Mother Know?
The Day Before You Came
Super Trouper
Ring, Ring
Thank You For The Music
Chiquitita
Mamma Mia!We have THREE copies on DVD to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with ABBA in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC.
Promoter Terms and conditions.