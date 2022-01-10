Win Brian Wilson: At My Piano Vinyls

BRIAN WILSONPRESENTSAT MY PIANOA collection of much-loved Brian Wilson and Beach Boys hits performed by Brian on solo piano.RELEASED VIA DECCA RECORDS 19TH NOVEMBER 2021“We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught.I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy and security. It has fuelled my creativity as well as my competitive nature.I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening.Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”BRIAN WILSONIcon and Trailblazer – Brian Wilson spearheaded a musical revolution as founding member of The Beach Boys. The band who, since 1961 have epitomised the sound of California, surfing and sunshine.Now, Brian a true musical legend returns to his rich catalogue of hits and performs these historically popular songs in their purest form – Just Brian, alone with his piano.At My Piano is a deeply relaxing collection of memorable songs that include; God Only Knows, Wouldn’t it Be Nice, California Girls, Good Vibrations and many more, performed with the lucid clarity that a solo piano composition creates. A perfect album for sunsets and golden days.Brian is an American songwriter, producer, arranger, singer and musician, who co-founded the Beach Boys. Often called a genius for his novel approaches to pop composition, extraordinary musical aptitude, and mastery of recording techniques, he is widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and significant songwriters of the 20th century.Raised in California, In 1961, he began his professional career as a member of the Beach Boys, serving as the band's songwriter, producer, co-lead vocalist, bassist & keyboardist.Wilson is considered the principal originator of the California sound, and classed among the first rock producers to use the recording studio and mixing desks as an instrument. The zeitgeist of the early 1960s is commonly associated with his early songs, and he became an important figure in the development many of pops music genres and the art pop scene. Wilson's honour’s include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (As a member of the Beach Boys) the Songwriters Hall of Fame, two Grammy Awards and the Ivor Novello.God Only KnowsIn My RoomDon’t Worry BabyCalifornia GirlsThe Warmth of the SunWouldn’t it be NiceYou Still Believe in MeI Just Wasn’t Made for these TimesSketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs UpSurf’s UpFriendsTill I DieLove and MercyMt Vernon FarewellGood Vibrations