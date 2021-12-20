Win Little Tikes’ new My Real Jam range!

Little Tikes
are calling on all parents and caregivers to join the musical movement and share pictures of their own children recreating classic images from rock and pop archives. With pictures shared to Instagram and Tik Tok under the hashtag #MyRealJamMusicMinis
in with a chance of winning one of five My Real Jam bundles, they’re hoping to inspire the next generation of British music stars.The My Real Jam range includes My Real Jam DJ Table (RRP £36.99), Electric Guitar (RRP £36.99), Keyboard (RRP £36.99), Acoustic Guitar (RRP £36.99) and Drum Set (RRP £41.99).
All of the items in the range come with packaging that doubles up as a case for the instrument, so that little ones can take it on the road with them and perform a concert wherever they go.
Each toy comes with four superstar play modes; play with the band, free play, solo jam and play any song which uses Bluetooth® so kids can play a song of their choice. Parents can also control when it’s time to pump up the music and rock out or listen to mellow beats with the volume control feature on each of the toys in the range.
Little Tikes’ new My Real Jam range combines all the interactive features of musical and role play, all while gaining new skills and boosting self-confidence in children. Whether they are an aspiring drummer or DJ producer, the My Real Jam range will provide hours of entertainment and is tipped to be a big hit for the brand this Christmas.
Michelle Lilley, head of marketing UK for Little Tikes, said: “Musical play ticks all the boxes for playtime fun, it’s creative, exciting, and there’s an element of roleplay that young children love. What’s more, it encourages brain development, self-confidence, and could spark a lifelong passion.
“We’re hoping to see more families take on the challenge of creating their own #MyRealJamMusicMinis scenes. We’re sure the pictures will live long in family albums, just like the originals have stood the test of time in rock and pop history!”
The brand new Little Tikes My Real Jam range is aimed at children aged 3-6 and is available to purchase from Littletikes.co.uk
Electric Guitar (RRP £36.99), Keyboard (RRP £36.99), Acoustic Guitar (RRP £36.99) and Drum Set (RRP £41.99)
Electric Guitar (RRP £36.99), Keyboard (RRP £36.99), Acoustic Guitar (RRP £36.99) and Drum Set (RRP £41.99)
