Win Halloween Town Tickets

Halloween Town is the UK’s biggest, brand new Halloween event, taking place in The Great Meadow in Bedford from Friday 29th - Sunday 31st October. This amazing, immersive mix of incredible music and spooky Halloween entertainment features massive headline acts including Craig David presents: TS5, Nathan Dawe, Majestic (Friday), Andy C, DJ EZ, David Rodigan, Shy FX, Kings Of The Rollers (Saturday) and The Levellers, Peter Hook & The Light, Dreadzone (Sunday).
Halloween Town is an unforgettable experience - where the undead come to dance. Upon arrival, guests are met by the zombie ticket collectors and ushered to the cloakroom, where hands come through the Curtain of Night to grab coats and bags. Suitably spooked, guests can head straight to the Bar of the Bizarre, a three-story construction of corrugated iron, broken windows and barbed wire, barely holding in the nightmarish creatures within. Monstrous arms burst through the backdrop holding lights, but festival-goers are advised not to get too close…
Housed in a huge festival tent with custom-built, themed stages, Halloween Town will feature incredible production with the custom-built, 3-storey Sugar Skull Stage mixing a dystopian future with Day of the Dead, as well as a 40ft LED screen projecting scary Halloween videos. Freakish performers will roam the event to make you jump - if you need to relax you can head to the chill out room, The Chiller - however with the killer clowns in charge it might not be as relaxing as you think. The 5,000 guests each night are encouraged to dress in their most scarily spectacular Halloween costumes and professional makeup artists will be on site to help create that perfect Halloween look (pre-book your Halloween makeup here). The Halloween Town crowd will leave the land of the living and become part of the show.
We’ve got a pair of tickets worth up to £95 to give away to the night of your choice (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) so you and a pal can enjoy a huge night of musical mayhem and Halloween hedonism!