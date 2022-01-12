Win IL Volo Sings Morricone CDs

Award winning Italian singing sensations, IL Volo - Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Inoble announce their anticipated new album ‘IL Volo Sings Morricone’ - released worldwide 5th November, 2021 on Sony Music. A tribute to one of the greatest composers of the 20th century Ennio Morricone (1928 – 2020), with the endorsement from the Maestro’s family.‘IL Volo Sings Morricone’ consists of 14 tracks recalling the Maestro’s legendary melodies, including the first single to be lifted from the album - an absolute gem “The Ecstasy of Gold” from the movie “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – out on October 22nd 2021. For the first time ever, will be accompanied by lyrics written by Andrea Morricone specifically for IL Volo. It also features “I colori dell’amore” (“The colours of love”), an unreleased track composed by Andrea Morricone for the trio that was unexpectedly performed live for the first time, together with other songs by Ennio Morricone, at a concert held at the Arena di Verona on June 5, 2021.TRACKLISTING01. Ecstasy of Gold - from The Good The Bad and The Ugly02. Your love – from Once Upon A Time In The West03. Nella Fantasia – from The Mission feat. Andrea Griminelli04. Metti una sera a cena from Metti una sera a cena05. Se - from Cinema Paradiso feat. HAUSER06. La Califfa – from La Califfa feat. David Garrett07. Conradiana – from Nostromo08. E più ti penso - from Once Upon A Time In America / Malena09. Se telefonando10. Come sail away feat. Chris Botti11. Would he even know me now? - from Cinema Paradiso12. Amalia por amor13. Here’s to you - from Sacco & Vanzetti14. I colori dell’amoreThe album was recorded in the Forum Studios in Rome, with Maestro Marcello Rota conducting the historic Roma Sinfonietta Orchestra, which – since it was established in 1994 – worked extensively with Maestro Ennio Morricone, performing under his musical direction at some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls.The album also features other key collaborations: violinist David Garrett in “La Califfa” (“The Lady Caliph”), Hauser from 2CELLOS in “Se” (“If”) and trumpet player Chris Botti in “Come Sail Away”.IL Volo appeared on stage with Morricone in 2011, at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, to perform “E più ti penso” ("The more I think of you") on a medley of scores by Ennio Morricone from the films “Once Upon a Time in America” (“C'era una volta in America”) and “Malena”.‘IL Volo Sings Morricone’ is destined to go straight to the heart of millions of people worldwide, as it combines the unforgettable melodies by the celebrated conductor, musician, composer and author of some of the greatest film soundtracks in the history of Italian and international cinema with the trio’s unique voices.