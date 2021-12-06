Win Daniel O’Donnell 60 Green Vinyls

IRISH SINGING LEGEND DANIEL O’DONNELL CELEBRATES HIS FORTHCOMING 60TH BIRTHDAY IN STYLE WITH NEW ALBUM AND 15-DATE UK CONCERT TOURDANIEL O’DONNELL 60With a new studio album Daniel O’Donnell 60, set for release by the Demon Music Group on 15 October 2021, and a nationwide UK concert tour of the same name, Irish singing legend, Daniel O’Donnell shows no signs of slowing down as he approaches his milestone 60th birthday.Currently he is on a 15-date tour 'Daniel O’Donnell 60' which started on 1 October 2021 at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre and concludes at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on 26 October 2021.Daniel O’Donnell’s recording career has now spanned 40 years and he continues to delight fans around the world with his album releases and concert tours. In the UK, Daniel is one of the most successful artists and in 2020 he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album each year in the Artist Albums Chart for 33 consecutive years. In the UK alone Daniel has amassed 46 Top 75 albums, including 18 in the Top 10, with 16 of them this century – a feat not achieved by any other recording artist.To celebrate his 60th birthday and on the back of 2020’s Top 3 album Daniel, he returned to the studio with legendary producer Nigel Wright who has co-produced the recordings of many of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals, including the film versions of Evita, starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas and The Phantom of the Opera, along with many artist albums and TV music shows.With 15 tracks, Daniel O’Donnell 60, is available on 140g Green Vinyl, CD and digital and includes Daniel’s own upbeat versions of Let Your Love Flow, I’ll Never Find Another You, Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun, and Something Stupid, a duet with his wife Majella.As he looks back on his legendary recording and touring career, Daniel can appreciate the pleasure he has brought millions of his adoring fans, his selfless philanthropy and receiving his Honorary MBE for services to the music industry and charity.TRACKLISTINGSide One: Let Your Love Flow, Down At The Lah De Dah, Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun, All I Have To Do Is Dream, Always On My Mind, The Gambler, I’ll Never Find Another You, Walking The Streets In The RainSide Two: Catch A Falling Star, I Can’t Stop Loving You, I Will Pray For You, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Rock ‘N’ Roll Kids, And I Love You So, Something Stupid (duet with Majella O’Donnell)