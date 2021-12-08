Win Belinda Carlisle ‘Nobody Owns Me’ White Vinyls

BELINDA CARLISLE CELEBRATES WOMEN IN MUSIC WITH‘NOBODY OWNS ME’ ALBUM RELEASE FEATURING NEW RECORDING ‘GET TOGETHER’ FOR NATIONAL ALBUM DAY 2021National Album Day 2021 celebrates women in music and Belinda Carlisle supports this initiative with the 15 October 2021 release on Demon Records of a limited-edition album around the theme of female empowerment, NOBODY OWNS ME. The album is pressed on 180-gram White vinyl and features 9 tracks, curated by Belinda herself, that illustrate the National Album Day 2021 theme. Even more exciting news for Belinda Carlisle fans is that NOBODY OWNS ME includes a brand-new recording – Belinda’s fabulous version of The Youngbloods’ 1966 appeal for unity – Get Together - recorded in Los Angeles in July 2021 and produced by Gabe Lopez.NOBODY OWNS ME features I Feel Free, Nobody Owns Me, You’re Nothing Without Me, Emotional Highway, Get Together, Live Your Life Be Free, Little Black Book, Wrap My Arms and Goodbye Day.Belinda Carlisle has been entertaining music fans around the world for four decades but in 2021 under the umbrella of ‘Decades’, three of Belinda’s musical anniversaries are being celebrated by Demon Music with the release of a trio of vinyl collectibles including two Deluxe Box Sets.With her first foray into the music business with the LA based, punk-influenced band the Go-Go’s in 1978, and then as a phenomenally successful solo artist, Belinda has delivered a string of classic pop hits that have become the soundtrack of a generation. Live tours with the Go-Go’s and solo tours have ensured that Belinda remains at the top of her game and enjoys continued success.The 28th May 2021 saw the 35th Anniversary, Amazon exclusive, release of Belinda, 2 LP edition of her first solo album pressed on 180-gram Pink vinyl. This is followed on 27 August 2021 by A Woman & A Man, a 3 LP Deluxe 25th Anniversary Box Set, again as an Amazon exclusive on 180-gram Purple vinyl in individual outer and inner sleeves plus a 12” x 12” booklet packaged in a lift-off lid box. The 12 November 2021 sees the release of Live Your Life Be Free, a Deluxe 30th Anniversary 3 LP Box Set pressed on 180-gram Green vinyl as an Amazon exclusive in individual outer and inner sleeves plus a 12” x 12” booklet, all contained in a lift-off lid box. All three releases are also available pressed on Black vinyl to the wider trade.Belinda features 20 tracks is packaged in a highly desirable gatefold format with inner sleeves which include lyrics and a sleeve note based on an interview with Belinda Carlisle.Produced by Michael Lloyd with help from fellow Go-Go, Charlotte Caffey who co-wrote and performed on some of the tracks and guest musicians, Go-Go’s bandmember Jane Wiedlin, Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor, and the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Belinda features the hit singles Mad About You and I Feel The Magic.This 2 LP 35th anniversary edition also includes five bonus tracks on Side 3 amongst which are three mixes of Belinda’s version of Band of Gold recorded with the legendary Freda Payne. Side 4 has five live tracks lifted from the Belinda video release.A Woman & A Man, Belinda’s only album on the Chrysalis label, was produced by David Tickle but also saw her re-united with Rick Nowels, Ellen Shipley and fellow Go-Go Charlotte Caffey, the writers of her biggest chart successes. Nowels’ In Too Deep reached number 6 and Roxette’s Per Gessle’s Always Breaking My Heart was another Top 10 hit. Love In The Key of C followed them into the charts while the fourth hit California features backing vocals from none other than former Beach Boy Brian Wilson.The two bonus LP’s feature 17 tracks: non album B-Sides, including covers of Jealous Guy and The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan, plus I Won’t Say I’m In Love – Belinda’s contribution to the soundtrack of the Disney film Hercules; a cover of the Sex Pistols’ Submission, recorded with Radiator for a compilation album, plus live and acoustic versions of her earlier hits and three very rare remixes.Live Your Life Be Free was first released in 1991 and produced by, Rick Nowels, Richard Feldman, Eric Pressly and David Munday, Belinda’s fourth solo album featured four more huge hit singles - Live Your Life Be Free, Do You Feel Like I Feel, Half The World, and Little Black Book.The Box Set also includes two bonus LPS featuring 14 tracks, amongst which are three 7” edits, and the many 12” mixes, four of them unreleased at the time, and two non-album B-Sides.Belinda, A Woman & A Man, Nobody Owns Me and Live Your Life Be Free will also be available digitally across all DSPs