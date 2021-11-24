Win Ryan Hurd 'Pelago' CDs

Renowned Nashville singer songwriter Ryan Hurd has achieved more than 700 million career streams worldwide and caught the attention of entertainment tastemakers including Esquire, GQ, Maxim, American Songwriter, Billboard and many more. With co-writing credits on some of country music’s biggest hits, the Kalamazoo native will release his debut album “Pelago” on October 15th 2021. New track, “June, July, August,” is available now.“June, July, August” follows the recently released “Coast” and “Chasing After You” - Hurd’s first official duet with his wife, Maren Morris. “Chasing After You” is currently in the top 15 and climbing at country radio in the U.S. with fans across the U.K., and worldwide, raving about the collaboration.“Pelago”, is inspired by Hurd’s upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan, was produced with childhood friend and long-time creative partner Aaron Eshuis, with further contributions from Jesse Frasure (Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town) and Teddy Reimer.Hurd got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, penning Platinum hits and #1s for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Tim McGraw, among many other luminaries. As an artist he’s released a series of EPs, spawning hits like the Platinum-certified “To a T”.“Pelago” Track Listing:1. Pass It On2. Coast3. Chasing After You (with Maren Morris)4. June, July, August5. Palm Trees in Ohio6. If I Had Two Hearts7. Tab With My Name On It8. What Are You Drinking9. Hell is an Island10. The Knife or the Hatchet11. I Never Said I’m Sorry12. Every Other Memory13. Michigan for the Winter14. To a T15. Diamonds or TwineWatch video to “June, July, August”