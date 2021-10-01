Win Liverpool Sound City VIP tickets!

We’ve teamed up Gigseekr, the live music discovery service offer to offer a lucky winner a pair of VIP tickets for Liverpool’s Sound City festival.
Get ready for an action-packed weekend full of talent right in the heart of Liverpool. Voted the UK’s leading festival for new music, the event takes place between the 1st – 3rd October, across multiple stages. With some big names over the weekend from Rejjie Snow, Beabadoobee to Red Rum Club, and host of new and exciting acts – listen, dance and discover the next big thing. See full line-up here… www.soundcity.uk.com
Gigseekr is a live music discovery service with a difference. The brand new Gigseekr app will give you instant access to events from across the world, stay up to date with the tours, concerts and bands of your choice – all without having to share your personal data and is the perfect live music diary.
Gigseekr has partnered with the UK's leading independent festival for new music, Liverpool Sound City 2021, hosting their own live music stage at Leaf, featuring an amazing line-up of artists including The Lottery Winners, Miraa May, Lanterns on the Lake and The Royston Club and many more exciting names.
Especially for Liverpool Sound City 2021, Gigseekr has launched an early version of the app, which can be accessed through the QR code on all attendees’ wristbands. So gig-goers can tailor their Liverpool Sound City experience and catch all of their favourite bands! The app will be available nationwide from 1st November 2021 from www.gigseekr.comWe have a pair of VIP tickets to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with LIVERPOOL SOUND CITY in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.