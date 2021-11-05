Win Jameson Rodgers 'Bet You're From A Small Town' CDs

JAMESON RODGERSNEW ALBUM “BET YOU’RE FROM A SMALL TOWN”TO BE RELEASED 17TH SEPTEMBER 2021NEW TRACK “ONE DAY” AVAILABLE NOWColumbia Nashville/River House Artists breakthrough singer/songwriter Jameson Rodgers will release his debut album “Bet You’re From a Small Town” on 17th September 2021. The announcement is in line with the release of a brand- new track “One Day”, which is available to stream and download now.Rodgers says: “Being from a small town in Mississippi, I’m well aware that not everyone gets to do music for a living,” comments Rodgers. “I’ve been waiting to announce and release my debut album ever since I moved to Nashville 11 years ago. I’m extremely grateful for this day to be here and I can’t wait to see and hear how people react to these songs and this album.”Rodgers co-wrote 14 of the project’s 15 tracks, including his U.S.Top 10-and-climbing single “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring label make Luke Combs. The set also includes his Platinum-certified, No. 1 debut single “Some Girls” and fan favourites “Good Dogs,” “Desert,” “Missing One,” and “Girls that Smoke.” The release follows Rodgers’ latest EP “In It For the Money”, which arrived earlier this year to stellar reviews, as Country Swag declared it “the perfect record to solidify his much-earned place in country music.”Rodgers recently kicked off his U.S. “COLD BEER CALLING MY NAME” TOUR 2021. Check out the full dates on the Tour section of his website HERE.Album Track listing for “Bet You’re From a Small Town”1. One Day (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Will Bundy/Lynn Hutton)2. Merle Haggard (Jameson Rodgers/Lynn Hutton/Jake Mitchell)3. Close to Anything (Jameson Rodgers/Brent Anderson/Jake Mitchell/Hunter Phelps)4. Bet You're from a Small Town (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Will Bundy/Lynn Hutton)5. Missing One (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Hunter Phelps)6. You Won't (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Will Bundy/Lynn Hutton)7. Girl with the Broken Heart (Jameson Rodgers/Michael Hardy/Jake Mitchell)8. Bars Back Home (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Ashley Gorley/Hunter Phelps)9. Porch with a View (Jameson Rodgers/Brent Anderson/Jake Mitchell/Hunter Phelps)10. Bringing It Back (Jameson Rodgers/Jake Mitchell)11. Girls That Smoke (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Brent Anderson)12. Cold Beer Calling My Name feat. Luke Combs (Jameson Rodgers/Hunter Phelps/Brett Tyler/Alysa Vanderheym)13. Some Girls (Michael Hardy/Jake Mitchell/C.J. Solar)14. Good Dogs (Jameson Rodgers/Brent Anderson/Jake Mitchell/Hunter Phelps)15. Desert (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Josh Miller/Jake Mitchell)