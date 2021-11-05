Win Steve Hackett 'Surrender of Silence' CDs

Steve Hackett announces release of Surrender of Silence
Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett, releases his new studio rock album Surrender of Silence on 10th September 2021, via Inside Out Music. The album features 11 new songs as Steve has been working hard through Lockdown and, for the first time, has completed two studio albums for release within the same year!
Hot on the heels of his classical-acoustic travelogue Under A Mediterranean Sky, which was released in January and hit Number 2 in the UK Classical Album Chart, Surrender of Silence is a further exploration of Hackett’s love of world music, discovering different sounds, moods and textures to deliver a rock album of extraordinary variety, power and beauty.
As with Under A Mediterranean Sky, Surrender of Silence was also recorded during Lockdown and, again, Hackett has called upon some of his musical friends from across the world to contribute. Hackett’s regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements), Rob Townsend (sax, clarinet), Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Craig Blundell (drums) are supplemented by Phil Ehart and Nick D’Virgilio (drums), the vocal talents of Amanda Lehmann, Durga and Lorelei McBroom, Christine Townsend (violin, viola), Malik Mansurov (tar) and Sodirkhon Ubaidulloev (dutar).
This new album is full-on electric…
“Lockdown cobwebs are blown away in one fell-swoop here!” says Steve Hackett. “With the monster rhythm section of Jonas, Craig, Nick and Phil along with Rob’s soaring sax and bass clarinet, Nad, Amanda and myself on vocals, Roger’s darkly powerful organ and my guitar, we plunge full-pelt into that wild release of energy.”
Our journey takes us from the classical orchestrations of Russia (Natalia) to the plains of Africa (Wingbeats) to mysterious Eastern shores (Shanghai To Samarkand), all via the ocean’s depths (Relaxation Music for Sharks (featuring feeding frenzy)). The Devil’s Cathedral pools the talents of Hackett’s entire touring band and features King’s atmospheric Gothic organ and a powerhouse rhythm display from Blundell and Reingold.
Hackett’s vocals have never been bettered and his duet with Amanda Lehmann adds emotion to Scorched Earth a lament for the environmental horrors facing our planet. Throughout Hackett’s guitars add a rich tapestry of colour with soaring solos and intricate weaving melodies.
“It’s a ‘no holds barred’ album,” adds Hackett, “riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore.
“I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage… and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It’s terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we’ve all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender of Silence!”
Steve Hackett “Surrender of Silence” track listing:
1. The Obliterati (02:17)
2. Natalia (06:17)
3. Relaxation Music For Sharks (Featuring Feeding Frenzy) (04:36)
4. Wingbeats (05:20)
5. The Devil's Cathedral (06:31)
6. Held In The Shadows (06:20)
7. Shanghai To Samarkand (08:27)
8. Fox's Tango (04:21)
9. Day Of The Dead (06:25)
10. Scorched Earth (06:03)
11. Esperanza (01:04)
Steve Hackett shares writing credits with both Jo Hackett and Roger King on several tracks. All tracks were recorded by Roger King and produced by Steve Hackett with Roger King at Siren.
Pre-order now here
.
Steve brings his Seconds Out + More Tour to the UK in September and October. Full Re-Scheduled and Additional UK Show for The Seconds Out +More Tour below:
SECONDS OUT +MORE UK TOUR DATES
Fri 10th Sep Leicester De Montfort Hall (SOLD OUT)
Sat 11th Sept Liverpool Philharmonic (SOLD OUT)
Sun 12th Sept Stoke Victoria Hall
Tue 14th Sept Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 15th Sept Cambridge Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)
Fri 17th Sept Cardiff St David's Hall (SOLD OUT)
Sat 18th Sept Basingstoke The Anvil (SOLD OUT)
Mon 20th Sept London The Palladium (SOLD OUT)
Tue 21st Sept London The Palladium (SOLD OUT)
Wed 22nd Sept London The Palladium (NEW)
Fri 24th Sept Manchester O2 Apollo
Sat 25th Sept Edinburgh Playhouse
Mon 27th Sept Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Thurs 30th Sept Scunthorpe The Baths Hall
Fri 1st Oct Bradford St George's Hall
Sat 2nd Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (new)
Mon 4th Oct Croydon Fairfield Halls (new)
Tue 5th Oct Guildford G Live (SOLD OUT)
Thur 7th Oct Brighton Dome (SOLD OUT)
Fri 8th Oct Poole Lighthouse (new)
Sat 9th Oct Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
Mon 11th Oct Southampton Mayflower Theatre
Tue 12th Oct Plymouth Pavilions (new)
Thur 14th Oct Carlisle The Sands Centre
Fri 15th Oct STOCKTON GLOBE (NEW SHOW)
Sat 16th Oct Newcastle O2 City Hall
Mon 18th Oct Aylesbury Waterside (new)
Tue 19th Oct Oxford New Theatre
Thur 21st Oct Peterborough Cresset (new)
Fri 22nd Oct Harrogate Royal Hall (new)
Sat 23rd Oct Dundee Caird Hall (re-scheduled date)
