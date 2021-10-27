Win Outkast's 25th anniversary edition of ATLiens

Sony Music Entertainment's Legacy Recordings and Certified Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of ATLiens, Outkast's Game-Changing Second Studio Album, with Expanded Digital & Vinyl Editions, HD Digital Singles, Limited Edition Anniversary Merch & MoreLegacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and SME's Certified are celebrating the 25th anniversary of ATLiens--the cinematic hip-hop masterpiece that rocketed Outkast (André 3000 and Big Boi) into the mainstream stratosphere from the duos Atlanta underground music scene launchpad--with an expanded edition of the album, newly uprezzed HD videos of the album's key singles, limited edition 25th anniversary merchandise and more coming Friday, August 27.ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) features the original album in its entirety bundled with a full-length collection of 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks. The newly-expanded 25th anniversary edition of ATLiens is mixed in Hi-Res 24bit sound.25th anniversary ATLiens single bundles include the album's singles--"Elevators (Me & You)," "ATLiens" and "Jazzy Belle." Videos for each of the songs have been upgraded to HD as part of the celebration. "Elevators (Me & You)" has recently been certified RIAA platinum, joining the single "ATLiens" (RIAA gold) and the album ATLiens (certified RIAA double platinum)Legacy will be releasing a limited edition 25th Anniversary 4LP 12" vinyl edition of ATLiens which will include the original release on 2LPs and the previously unavailable instrumental album on 2LPs. Pre-order available here.Coming to you from Vinyl Me, Please (VMP), in association with SME, is the "extraterrestrial-straight from ATL" sophomore album from Outkast, ATLiens. The 25th Anniversary Edition of ATLiens will be featured as Vinyl Me, Please's Hip-Hop Record of the Month for August 2021. Available to VMP members on 2LP Neon Green and Blue Galaxy vinyl, this album is mastered at half speed and includes an exclusive Listening Notes booklet for an overall listening experience that is out of this world. Join Vinyl Me, Please as they explore new galaxies of sounds that are lost and found to create transcendent tangible music experiences. Preview the ATLiens 2LP vinyl experience here.Get On Down is releasing an exclusive bundle including a 4LP set housed in custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags pressed on standard black vinyl; the Get On Down set includes the ATLiens original vocal album and the full-length instrumental album, commercially available for the first time. Exclusive to Get On Down, the Glow In The Dark big hole 45, featuring the single "Elevators" b/w "ATLiens," housed in a custom printed inner sleeve and miniature outer jacket facsimile of the commercial 12" release. This 45 vinyl pressing will be limited to 3000 copies. Pre-order the Get On Down anniversary vinyl bundle here.Merch Traffic has curated an e-commerce collection to commemorate the groundbreaking and one of a kind ATLiens album. The collection features custom-made pieces, hand-drawn artwork, and a variety of unique novelty items specifically made for the 25th Anniversary. Items can be found at Outkast-Shop.com.With ATLiens, Outkast's second studio album, the American hip-hop duo focused an outer space-inspired musical lens on 1996 Atlanta street culture, finding common ground in a range of characters from hustlers to extra-terrestrials.Released on August 27, 1996, by LaFace Records. ATLiens entered the Billboard 200 chart at #2 and sold nearly 350,000 copies within two weeks of release. The album It has been certified double platinum by the RIAA, for shipments of two million copies in the United States, and generated the hit singles "Elevators (Me & You)", "ATLiens", and "Jazzy Belle".Since its release, ATLiens continues to be heralded by top magazines, music critics and aficionados as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.#ATLIENS25