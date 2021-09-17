Win Blondie: Vivir En La Habana on blue vinyl + Cuba inspired Blondie T-shirt

You could be in with a chance of winning New York legends Blondie’s brand new EP "BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA” on blue vinyl and a Cuba inspired Blondie T-shirt to match!
BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA is a new six track soundtrack EP on limited edition blue vinyl, taken from the short film capturing the band’s 2019 live debut performance in Havana, Cuba. The official soundtrack is out now, featuring highlights from the two-night live musical performances at Havana’s famous Teatro Mella and include some of Blondie’s most iconic hits including ‘The Tide is High’, ‘Wipe Off My Sweat’, ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Rapture’, ‘Dreaming’ and ‘Long Time’, taken from their last album UK Top 5 album Pollinator (2017).
